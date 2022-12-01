National Football League NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Colts-Cowboys 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night for only the 18th time since the Cowboys joined the NFL in 1960, but the franchises faced each other in a significant game in NFL history.

The Baltimore Colts beat the Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V — the first Super Bowl of the modern era (post-AFL-NFL merger).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 10-7, but the Colts won the most recent matchup 23-0 in 2018.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick:

Colts at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -10.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Colts +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The line for this game is too inflated, so I need to take the Colts.

The last time we saw the Cowboys, they beat the Giants on Thanksgiving. The last time we saw the Colts was in their Monday Night Football loss to the Steelers. I can see why it’s assumed the Cowboys will dominate Indy, and I do not believe the Colts can win this game. However, only two of their losses this season have been by double digits. Of those two games, Matt Ryan started in one.

Also, teams that are more than a touchdown underdog this season have gone 13-6 against the spread (ATS).

The Colts' defense is better than they are given credit for, and I believe they can do enough to limit the Cowboys' scoring. Their offense is not fantastic, but that unit does show life each game — especially when they run the ball with Taylor.

PICK: Colts (+10.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points (or win outright)

