NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chiefs at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Bengals +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs twice last season, including a thrilling come-from-behind win in the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Both of the Bengals wins followed the same pattern. The Chiefs score early, then the Bengals come storming back for the win.

And based on the results of both teams after 12 NFL weekends, I’m willing to wager on that again.

The bet I like in this game is the Chiefs first-half team total of over 13.5 points. For starters, the Chiefs average 14.6 points in the first half of games, while the Bengals allow far more points in the first half than the second. Cincy is an outstanding second-half defense, only allowing 7.7 points per second half.

Another reason I like the Chiefs to score early and often is they’ve been waiting to play this game since the clock struck zero in their championship game loss. We will see a special Andy Reid game plan and a hyper-focused Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs can often float through games against poor teams like they did Sunday against the Rams. But they are hard to stop when they are locked in, like against Tampa and San Francisco.

Now, I can’t give out the Chiefs full game side because I respect the Bengals' ability to score points and clearly stop the opponent in the second half of games. There’s too much unknown there. But what I do know is the Chiefs will want to score early and often, and I believe they will. Look for them to get at least two touchdowns in the first half of this game.

PICK: Chiefs 1st half team total Over 13.5 points scored at FOX Bet

