National Football League
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals

56 mins ago

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Kansas City Chiefs tailgate

Kansas City Chiefs tailgate
Check out these the tailgate scene at the Chiefs-Chargers game.

RELATED: Chiefs co-favorites to win Super Bowl

Chiefs at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Bengals +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs twice last season, including a thrilling come-from-behind win in the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Both of the Bengals wins followed the same pattern. The Chiefs score early, then the Bengals come storming back for the win. 

And based on the results of both teams after 12 NFL weekends, I’m willing to wager on that again. 

The bet I like in this game is the Chiefs first-half team total of over 13.5 points. For starters, the Chiefs average 14.6 points in the first half of games, while the Bengals allow far more points in the first half than the second. Cincy is an outstanding second-half defense, only allowing 7.7 points per second half. 

Another reason I like the Chiefs to score early and often is they’ve been waiting to play this game since the clock struck zero in their championship game loss. We will see a special Andy Reid game plan and a hyper-focused Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs can often float through games against poor teams like they did Sunday against the Rams. But they are hard to stop when they are locked in, like against Tampa and San Francisco

Now, I can’t give out the Chiefs full game side because I respect the Bengals' ability to score points and clearly stop the opponent in the second half of games. There’s too much unknown there. But what I do know is the Chiefs will want to score early and often, and I believe they will. Look for them to get at least two touchdowns in the first half of this game.

PICK: Chiefs 1st half team total Over 13.5 points scored at FOX Bet

Top stories from FOX Sports:
 

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Colts-Cowboys
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Colts-Cowboys

9 mins ago
2022 NFL rookie QB class living down to expectations
National Football League

2022 NFL rookie QB class living down to expectations

51 mins ago
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Seahawks-Rams
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Seahawks-Rams

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Saints-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Saints-Buccaneers

1 hour ago
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
National Football League

NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes