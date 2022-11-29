National Football League Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Chiefs new co-favorites to win it all 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs are on a five-game winning streak, and Super Bowl futures bettors have noticed.

The Chiefs' odds to win it all have steadily improved during the streak at FOX Bet, going from +800 after their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16 to +650 to +550 to the current +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total). They are now co-favorites to win it all with the Bills.

The Super Bowl is familiar territory for Patrick Mahomes & Co. as the Chiefs have appeared in two of the previous three Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season.

Are Tom Brady and the Bucs contenders or pretenders? Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The contender whose Super Bowl odds took a hit was the Baltimore Ravens, who lost Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 to snap a four-game win streak. The odds for the Ravens fell to +1600 from +1000.

The Dallas Cowboys – "America's Team" – continue to be popular with bettors as their odds to win the Super Bowl dropped to +900 from +1000 after winning for the fourth time in five games.

As for everyone else, here are the NFL futures odds at FOX Bet for every team to win the Super Bowl.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII *

Buffalo Bills : +400 ( bet $10 to win $50.00 total )

Kansas City Chiefs : +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

Philadelphia Eagles: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

San Francisco 49ers +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Minnesota Vikings : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Miami Dolphins : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Tennessee Titans : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Seattle Seahawks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

New England Patriots : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

New York Giants : +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

New York Jets : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $10 total )

Washington Commanders : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

New Orleans Saints : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Green Bay Packers : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Atlanta Falcons : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Detroit Lions : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Cleveland Browns: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars : 15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Indianapolis Colts: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Las Vegas Raiders : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Carolina Panthers : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Denver Broncos : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Chicago Bears : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Houston Texans : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5.010 total )

* odds as of 11/ 29/2022

