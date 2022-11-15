National Football League
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick

1 hour ago

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. 

The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Raiders-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

What's next for Raiders after loss to Jeff Saturday's Colts?

What's next for Raiders after loss to Jeff Saturday's Colts?
Colin Cowherd shares what the silver and black must do moving forward.

RELATED: Week 11 lines, odds

Raiders at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Raiders +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Denver Broncos
DEN

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Las Vegas Raiders are a flaming-hot dumpster fire right now, and an air tanker couldn’t drop enough water on this franchise to stop the flames.

After an embarrassing loss to the Colts on Sunday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr held an emotional press conference where he openly questioned if the entire team was committed. Shortly after that press conference, we got word that Vegas sat three of their defensive players for an "in-house matter that wasn’t football related."

Lastly, head coach Josh McDaniels, whose team is 2-7, got the dreaded vote of confidence from Raiders owner Mark Davis. That’s the surest sign he’s not safe as the team's head coach.  

On the field, the Raiders don’t pass protect or stop the run. The offense is 0-6 with the ball in their hands to end the game. They just aren’t a very good team.

Granted, the Broncos aren’t great either, but they have an elite defense. The Las Vegas offense is just about league average, so I expect the Broncos defense to shut down the Raiders scoring. 

While the Broncos offense is one of the worst in the league, they are facing a Raiders defense that’s equally putrid. This is enough for me to back Denver under a field goal here.  

PICK: Broncos (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

8 mins ago
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR
National Football League

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR

55 mins ago
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings claim top spot; Chiefs, Dolphins rise; Eagles, Bills fall
National Football League

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings claim top spot; Chiefs, Dolphins rise; Eagles, Bills fall

3 hours ago
Justin Jefferson, OPOY? Can Packers build on huge win? NFC North takeaways
National Football League

Justin Jefferson, OPOY? Can Packers build on huge win? NFC North takeaways

4 hours ago
Commanders handed Eagles their first loss by beating them at their own game
National Football League

Commanders handed Eagles their first loss by beating them at their own game

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes