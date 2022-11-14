National Football League NFL odds Week 11: Early lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 6-3 Dallas Cowboys play at the NFC North Division-leading Minnesota Vikings (8-1) on Sunday in one of the marquee NFL games in Week 11.

In addition, the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles look to remain unbeaten when they play at the 4-5-1 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, while the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) hope to close the gap on the AFC West Division-leading Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 11 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Vikings are legit contenders

Teams with a bye: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

(All times ET)

THURSDAY'S GAME

Titans at Packers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Packers -2.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Packers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Titans +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Bears at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bears +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys fall short against Packers Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime on Sunday.

Browns at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Browns +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -8.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Colts +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Jets at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Saints -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Lions at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Giants -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Lions +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers at Ravens (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -10.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Panthers +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders at Texans (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Texans +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders at Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Raiders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys at Vikings (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -1.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $22 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals at Steelers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Steelers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Chargers +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

49ers vs. Cardinals at Mexico City (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Cardinals +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more