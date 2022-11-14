National Football League
NFL odds Week 11: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: Early lines for every game

1 hour ago

The 6-3 Dallas Cowboys play at the NFC North Division-leading Minnesota Vikings (8-1) on Sunday in one of the marquee NFL games in Week 11.

In addition, the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles look to remain unbeaten when they play at the 4-5-1 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, while the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) hope to close the gap on the AFC West Division-leading Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 11 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Vikings are legit contenders

Teams with a bye: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

(All times ET)

THURSDAY'S GAME

Titans at Packers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Packers -2.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Packers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Titans +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Green Bay Packers
GB

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Bears at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bears +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Cowboys fall short against Packers

Cowboys fall short against Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime on Sunday.

Browns at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Browns +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Eagles at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -8.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Colts +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Jets at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
New England Patriots
NE

Rams at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Saints -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
New Orleans Saints
NO

Lions at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Giants -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Lions +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
New York Giants
NYG

Panthers at Ravens (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -10.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Panthers +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Commanders at Texans (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -2.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Texans +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Houston Texans
HOU

Raiders at Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Raiders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Denver Broncos
DEN

Cowboys at Vikings (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -1.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $22 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Bengals at Steelers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Steelers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Chiefs at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Chargers +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

MONDAY'S GAME

49ers vs. Cardinals at Mexico City (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Cardinals +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Was Justin Jefferson's catch better than OBJ's?
National Football League

Was Justin Jefferson's catch better than OBJ's?

15 mins ago
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson best deadline steal? Plus, insight on Bills, Jets, Patriots
National Football League

Dolphins' Jeff Wilson best deadline steal? Plus, insight on Bills, Jets, Patriots

2 hours ago
After game of the year, it's time to treat the Vikings as contenders
National Football League

After game of the year, it's time to treat the Vikings as contenders

5 hours ago
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: The Packers-Cowboys thriller
National Football League

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: The Packers-Cowboys thriller

5 hours ago
NFL Week 10 top plays: 49ers edge Chargers; Packers top Cowboys
National Football League

NFL Week 10 top plays: 49ers edge Chargers; Packers top Cowboys

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes