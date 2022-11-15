National Football League NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup

The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bengals-Steelers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

'I think we stayed consistent' Kenny Pickett talks with Kristina Pink on why the Pittsburgh Steelers run game was so successful against the New Orleans Saints in the 20-10 victory.

Bengals at Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Steelers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

T.J. Watt’s impact cannot be underestimated.

Pittsburgh’s star defensive end returned last week against the Saints and the Steelers played like maniacs up front. New Orleans rushed for a measly 29 yards and racked up only 186 yards of total offense. Sure, Cincinnati has better playmakers, but its offensive line will be tested all night. And Joe Burrow’s inability to get rid of the ball quickly is not ideal against this D.

Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase is still out with a hip injury – which eliminates the game’s best threat for a long touchdown – and the Steelers possess one of the worst scoring offenses in the league. Only the Broncos [14.6 points per game] are worse at lighting up the scoreboard.

Don’t overthink this one.

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

