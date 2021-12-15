National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Chiefs-Chargers, point spread, more 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs head west to take on the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers in a crucial AFC West Division contest on Thursday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday night's matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chargers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 6-7 on the over/under this season. The Chargers are 6-7 on the over/under this season.

The Chiefs are 6-7 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Chargers are 7-6 ATS this season.

The Chiefs are 5-4-1 ATS in their past 10 games against the Chargers. The Chargers are 3-0-1 ATS in their past four games against the Chiefs.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

"Kansas City has covered four straight games behind a rejuvenated defense allowing only 10.4 points per game over that span. Melvin Ingram has been a wrecking ball alongside Chris Jones and Frank Clark, and opposing offensive lines have struggled against all the extra pressure. And while there's a solid chance Jones doesn't play after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Chiefs still have plenty of playmakers on that side of the ball.

"Patrick Mahomes & Co. turned the ball over four times in the Week 3 meeting -- a 30-24 Chargers win -- and I just don't expect that to happen again. Kansas City should be able to establish the run against the second-worst run defense in the NFL and open up the entire playbook from there. If the Chiefs can control the line of scrimmage behind an offensive line that is healthier and playing much better, they'll be extremely tough to stop. I'm not going to overthink this one. Give me the Chiefs with revenge on the mind."

PICK: Chiefs (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

Other Things To Know

The game will feature two of the NFL's premier passers in Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Justin Herbert of the Chargers.

Mahomes is 329-for-502 passing (65.5 percent) for 3,642 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as Kansas City is on a six-game winning streak.

The Chiefs' offense was in top form Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, scoring a season-high in points in the 48-9 victory.

Herbert is 338-for-504 passing (67.1 percent) for 3,822 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Herbert is third in the NFL in TD passes and fourth in passing yards.

The Chiefs are getting it done on defense, having held three consecutive opponents to nine points in the game (Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders).

The Chiefs have held six consecutive opponents to 17 points or fewer, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 64-58-1, but the Chargers have won the past two contests, including a 30-24 decision on Sept. 26.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.