NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers-Jets, point spread, more

With the division title clinched, the 11-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are focused on securing a first-round bye as they play at the 4-11 New York Jets on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Buccaneers and Jets — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -13 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Jets +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Buccaneers are 8-7 against the spread (ATS) this season but 5-1 ATS in their past six games. The Jets are 5-10 ATS this season.

The Buccaneers have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 15 games. The Jets have hit the over in the over/under nine times in 15 games.

The Buccaneers are 8-1 ATS and 9-0 straight up (SU) in games when they score more than 29 points. The Jets are 5-1 ATS and 4-2 SU in games when they score more than 20 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like the Jets here. It's ugly, but you are looking at a Bucs team here that doesn't have a lot of urgency, and they have major injuries on the offensive side. Zach Wilson is talented. And it's a very important last couple of weeks for coach Robert Saleh and that staff and Wilson.

"On the other side, this game is not important at all for this Bucs team. I wonder if Tampa Bay doesn't start resting lots and lots of players. Tampa Bay is a COVID-19 hit away from just having about 35 guys because of all their injuries."

PICK: Jets (+13 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 13 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The teams are playing each other for the first time since 2017. The Jets lead the all-time series, 10-2.

Tom Brady will be missing some of his key playmakers. Mike Evans, who is second in the NFL with 11 touchdown catches, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Receiver Chris Godwin is out for the season after tearing his ACL this month. Godwin leads the team in catches (98) and receiving yardage (1,103).

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay's leading rusher with 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries, was placed on injured reserve last week (hamstring) but could return for the playoffs.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett, who leads the team in sacks (10) and forced fumbles (three), has a sprained ACL and MCL. He is likely out for the rest of the regular season but could return for the playoffs.

Brady leads the NFL in completions (422), passing yards (4,580), and passing touchdowns (37)

The Buccaneers are second in the NFL in scoring offense (29.5 points per game) while the Jets rank 32nd in scoring defense (allowing 29.9 PPG).

Rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick, helped the Jets beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-21 last week with his legs as much as his arm.

Wilson ran for 91 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, as New York ran for 273 yards. Rookie running back Michael Carter had 16 carries for a career-high 118 yards.

Wilson was 14-for-22 passing for 102 yards with one touchdown pass and no interceptions.

For the season, Wilson is 187-for-330 passing (56.7 percent) for 2,013 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

