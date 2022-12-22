National Football League Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns in seven games since joining San Francisco in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

"I feel like they always have to account for him because he can do so much," Purdy said of McCaffrey. "He doesn't just run the football. He can do stuff out of the backfield. He can line up as a receiver and make plays that way. Literally there is so much; he's like a Swiss Army knife.

"We have all these weapons and then Christian can do everything, so I imagine it's sort of a nightmare being a defensive coordinator trying to plan for Christian."

McCaffrey's commanding presence has opened up the 49ers passing game, including for tight end George Kittle, who in turn has become a release point for Purdy. Kittle has 10 receptions for 143 receiving yards and two scores since Purdy took over as the team's signal-caller. In San Francisco's NFC West-clinching win over Seattle last Thursday, Kittle finished with four catches for 93 yards and two scores.

For his career, Kittle has 5,082 receiving yards since being selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He's the sixth tight end ever with at least 5,000 receiving yards in his first six NFL seasons.

According to Next Gen Stats, Purdy has a perfect 158.3 passer rating when throwing to tight ends this season. Coach Kyle Shanahan's effectiveness in dialing up big plays in the running and passing games with McCaffrey has created voids in the middle of the field when linebackers creep up toward the line of scrimmage to stop the Stanford product.

Case in point: Kittle's 54-yard touchdown reception against the Seahawks, when Seattle's defense rallied to stop McCaffrey in the flat, only to leave Kittle open for a big play.

"Really, Christian brought all of the attention and George slipped through on the corner," Purdy said of the play. "I just made sure I got him the ball, and he did the rest. That's who George is. He's honestly one of the best in the NFL in terms of making a play after the catch."

Winners of an NFL-high seven straight games this season, the 49ers have the No. 2 seed in the postseason in their sights when they host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

Purdy has been efficient as the Niners' third starting QB this season, with a rookie-high six touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has been especially effective on play-action passes. Per Next Gen Stats, he is 18-of-23 for 143 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions on such plays.

"He's not scared to make big throws," Kittle said about Purdy. "He's also not scared to use his legs, and you've got to love that about him."

Even with a lingering oblique injury, Purdy has used his legs to get outside the pocket, extending plays by throwing the ball down the field or running for first downs.

"I think it's nice to be able to use my legs a little bit, get out of the way in certain situations and have a good feel when the ball needs to get out," Purdy said. "Rather than be a statue and go through my reads. Sort of being elusive in the pocket and getting the ball to guys like Christian or George on checkdowns and whatnot."

Whatnot is definitely working for Mr. Irrelevant.

