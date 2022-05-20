National Football League Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Reich 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It looks like Nick Foles and Frank Reich could be reunited soon.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts are working on a deal to bring Foles to town by early next week, following the Chicago Bears cutting him on May 1.

Foles has quite the history with Reich, who was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when Foles led the Eagles to the franchise's lone Super Bowl title in 2017.

During that postseason run, Foles replaced Carson Wentz due to an injury (three games). He completed 77 of 106 passes (72.6%) for 971 yards, including six passing touchdowns and one interception with a 115.7 passer rating. Another notable occurrence during that historic Super Bowl run was his catch in Super Bowl LII coined the "Philly Special," becoming the first player to throw for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII, joining Eli Manning as the only other QB to defeat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Five years later, things look a little different for Foles, but he did have a productive outing in his only start of the 2021-22 season. In a 25-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Foles completed 24 of 25 passes (68.6%) for 250 yards, a passing touchdown, and no interceptions with a 98.5 passer rating.

If Foles does indeed ink a deal with Indianapolis, the Colts will feature two new quarterbacks in Foles and former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

Ironically, Ryan played in Super Bowl LI, one year prior to Foles, but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Now, it'll be Ryan and Foles working under the supervision of Reich.

