Nick Foles announces retirement from NFL after 11 seasons

Nick Foles' NFL career has come to an end.

The journeyman quarterback officially announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the league on Thursday.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL. It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people," Foles wrote in a statement on social media. "From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing."

The Eagles selected Foles in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career in Philadelphia and started 24 games, but it was Foles' second stint with the Eagles that was the most memorable. He rejoined the team in 2017, signing on to back up Carson Wentz.

When Wentz went down for the season with an ACL tear in Week 14 of the 2017 season, Foles stepped up. He led the Eagles to wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings to help them reach the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history. Foles threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's NFC Championship Game win.

His magic continued in the Super Bowl. He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns while also hauling in a touchdown reception on the memorable "Philly Special" play. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for their first Super Bowl win, and Foles was named the game's MVP.

Foles found himself in a similar situation during the 2018 season. Wentz went down for the year with a back injury ahead of Week 15. Foles rallied the Eagles into the playoffs and led Philadelphia to an upset win in the opening round over the Chicago Bears. The Eagles lost to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

In a video posted to social media, Foles gave a special shutout to Philadelphia and the Eagles for his five seasons with the team.

"Thank you for all of your support — from 2012, when I was drafted, to 2017, when I came back," Foles said. "You truly made playing in Philadelphia the most special experience in my football career."

The Eagles will honor Foles in their first game in Philadelphia this season. Foles will sign a one-day contract to retire with the team and be honored during their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Sept. 16.

Foles left the Eagles following the 2018 season, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He continued to bounce around the league after a one-year stint with the Jaguars, playing two seasons with the Bears and a season with the Indianapolis Colts. He also spent a season with the St. Louis Rams and a year with the Kansas City Chiefs between his two tenures with the Eagles.

The 35-year-old Foles, who didn't play in 2023, finished his career with 14,227 passing yards, 82 passing touchdowns, 47 interceptions and an 86.2 passer rating.

