Nick Bosa reportedly not expected to be back with 49ers in near future
Nick Bosa reportedly not expected to be back with 49ers in near future

Published Sep. 5, 2023 9:05 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers' top-ranked defense is without its dominant edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Bosa has been absent from the team all preseason as he endeavors to earn a new contract from his brass, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Niners fans shouldn't expect to see him in uniform anytime soon.

"Until there is a significant breakthrough, I do not expect Nick Bosa on the field for the San Francisco 49ers," he said Monday. " And this really isn't a question of is he going to be the NFL's highest-paid pass rusher. It sounds to me like they're already there, already past T.J. Watt. That's not really what this is about.

"T.J. Watt of course [makes] $28 million on an average per-year basis. This is about how close to Aaron Donald's 31-and-some-change does he get, or does he get over that? … Wednesday starts the game week, and if he is not there Wednesday, obviously it would not bode well for him being able to participate in this week's game. If there is anyone whose resolve you should never doubt, it is someone with the last name of Bosa. We will see if the 49ers are able to make it happen."

The 25-year-old Bosa is coming off of the best season of his four-year career. He was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro after posting 18.5 sacks, 51 combined tackles and two forced fumbles. He's played in at least 16 games in all of his seasons but one (2020, in which a torn ACL cut his campaign short), and has recorded 43 total sacks to date. 

