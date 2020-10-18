National Football League NFL's Top Plays of Week 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Football fans, it's Week 6 of the NFL season, and this Sunday's slate starts with a high-stakes AFC North rivalry game followed by America's game of the week.

Check out the best moments from across the league from Week 6.

A new Philly special

This might be the strangest score of the day, where Eagles' Miles Sanders dashed 75 yards only to fumble right before finding the end zone.

Fear not, Philly fans, for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside recovered it for the touchdown.

Not a great start, Kirk

On the first play of the game, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted a play fake, which didn't fool Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

Kirk's troubles continued, as he ended the first half with three picks and zero points scored.

The King strikes again

After delivering an unbelievable stiff-arm on Monday Night Football, Titans running back Derrick Henry broke free for a 94-yard score, and you better believe he delievered the stiff-arm again with it.

Henry is now just one of five players in NFL history with multiple touchdown runs of at least 90 yards in his career.

Joneses in Atlanta are making plays

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had all the time in the world on third-and-11 in the pocket to launch a rocket receiver Julio Jones.

Jones brought in his first touchdown of the season with a nice little 20-yarder.

Drew Lock drops dimes in return

After being sidelined for two weeks due to injury, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock looked in tip-top shape against the Patriots.

Lock connected with receiver Tim Patrick who got just enough separation for the 41-yard grab.

The big plays continued for Lock, as he launched this on a rope for another huge pickup.

Broncos big-man interception

New England quarterback Cam Newton's pass was tipped, and Denver's defensive end Shelby Harris went horizontal for the dive and the pick.

The Broncos recorded their second interception of the season.

Foles into full coverage

Nick Foles tossed a dart on third down in the red zone into a tight window for receiver Cole Kmet.

Congratulations to rookie Kmet for his first score of the season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick makes house calls

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick stayed patient and made the play, picking off Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield to take it in for a 33-yard score.

Fitzpatrick's four defensive touchdowns are tied with Baltimore's Marcus Peters for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2018.

Make the play, celebrate in style

On a big third down, Steelers' Bud Dupree came up with a massive blow to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to force a three-and-out.

What was even better? His perfectly in-sync celebration with Pittsburgh's TJ Watt.

Minshew magic is real

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew avoided Detroit's blitz, and somehow got the ball out to running back Chris Thompson.

That's one way to move the chains.

Lamar has the moves

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson juked the defender, hit him with the fake and connected with tight end Mark Andrews.

The Ravens are currently up 24-6, and Jackson is 20-0 as a starter in games when the Ravens have led by at least 10 points.

Doubting that Joe Burrow is a rookie

Bengals' quarterback Joey B. is wheeling and dealing today. His latest big play? An absolute bomb to receiver Tee Higgins for 67-yards, just short of the goal-line.

Speaking of rookies, have you heard of Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh's rookie receiver Chase Claypool set up a James Conner touchdown with a solid 36-yard snag from Big Ben.

Later, Claypool tied the record for the most scores by a rookie wide receiver in their first five career games since 1970 with a touchdown in the third quarter.

Stafford with the sidearm sling

Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford was in his bag today with a frisbee-style toss to Jesse James on third down.

Team's leading rusher and quarterback, Daniel Jones

Giants quarterback Danny Dimes turns on the wheels for a 49-yard scamper and slide.

This season, Jones has a team-best 20 carries for 130 yards.

OBJ doing OBJ things

Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed off his elite feet with an unbelievable toe-tap grab.

Logan Thomas only needs one hand

Washington tight end Logan Thomas hauled in the moon ball from quarterback Kyle Allen for a touchdown in the far corner of the end zone.

Starring in The Matrix

Football play or science fiction stunt? Falcons receiver Russell Gage hurdles and spins over the defender for the first down.

Cam with the Superman dive

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton fumbled, but tried his best to recover the rock right after.

It wasn't because of Newton, but it remained New England's ball.

Robby Anderson finds length

Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hit Robby Anderson, who layed it out for the 48-yard grab, marking the biggest pickup of the day for either team.

That Bridgewater-Anderson connection is something special.

Watson keeps it alive

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson extended the play by finding receiver Randal Cobb for an unbelievable touchdown catch.

Not your average quarterback

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson turned on the jets and reached a top speed of 21.01 miles per hour on this 37-yard touchdown run, the fastest speed Jackson has reached on any play in his NFL career.

Make sure to check back for more top plays throughout the day!

