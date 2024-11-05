National Football League NFL Week 9 odds: 'Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda' parlay; five bets that would've won big Updated Nov. 5, 2024 4:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 9 odds are in the rearview mirror, and it was another solid few days for the public betting masses. But that doesn’t stop any of the typical Monday morning quarterback conversations. So we at FOX Sports won’t let it slow some Tuesday morning quarterback thoughts for the sports betting crowd.

No question, recreational bettors enjoy wagering on parlays. And we get it. Betting a little to win a lot is appealing, like the lottery, or in this instance, perhaps a mini-lottery.

However, remember this, too: Parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend. Proceed with caution.

That being said, what if I told you that betting $10 on: a 2023 First Team All-Pro receiver to score first; the Ravens' top receiver to score at anytime; the 2021 Super Bowl runner-ups to cover an eight-point spread; a 6-2 team to defeat a 2-6 team; and a game involving Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to go over 46 points would profit you over $1,200?

In Week 9, it would have. So with that in mind, here’s this week’s edition of…

Woulda Coulda Shoulda

Wouldn’t it have been nice to turn 10 bucks into more than $1,200? It’s not one of those massive flier wins that tend to get a lot of attention each week. But it’s still the kind of ROI that can have you free-rolling for quite a while.

The following five-team parlay in DraftKings Sportsbook’s NFL Week 9 odds would’ve done just that:

Detroit and Green Bay couldn’t find the end zone in the first quarter. But St. Brown got there on the opening play of the second quarter, giving the Lions a 7-3 lead in a game they won 24-14.

Flowers actually had two touchdowns, both in the second quarter of the Ravens’ 41-10 rout of Denver.

Even with its sub-.500 record, Cincinnati was a popular play to cover at home against Las Vegas. The Bengals proved bettors right in a stress-free 41-24 victory.

Washington, behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, was popular in every way imaginable Sunday on the road against the New York Giants. Bettors were more than willing to lay the -207 price for the Commanders just to win, which they did 27-22.

The biggest sweat of the five-leg parlay: Whether Jacksonville and Philadelphia could surpass 46 points. A DeVonta Smith touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter put the Eagles up 35-16 and clinched the Over. Philly ultimately won 35-23.

Add it all up, and you’ve got odds of +12548, or just beyond 125/1. So that 10-dollar bill turns in a tidy profit of $1,254.80.

To reiterate, there’s a reason the odds are so long on these types of bets. And bookmakers want nothing more than for you to add more and more legs to your parlay tickets.

So wager accordingly. If you’re looking to get a little more bang for your 10 or 20 bucks, then it’s fine to fire on these mini-lottery tickets. Just don’t borrow against next month’s car payment to do so.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

