NFL Week 9 Betting Report: Books Hoping For Low-Scoring Marquee Matchups

How important is a legit starting quarterback to a team’s Super Bowl odds? The Baltimore Ravens provided an example this week, with Lamar Jackson out at least the next four games and backup Tyler Huntley hurt, as well.

"Going into Sunday, we had the Ravens 14/1 to win the Super Bowl. Then Lamar goes down. We ended Sunday at 50/1. And now we’re at 100/1," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said Wednesday afternoon.

Baltimore then made a semi-Hail Mary trade in hopes of salvaging its season, which resumes Thursday night vs. the Jaguars. The Ravens are double-digit home underdogs in NFL Week 9 odds.

More on the trade and that matchup, along with the far more attractive Packers-Patriots showdown on FOX, as well as the Bills-Vikings Monday night meeting, as we dive into this week’s NFL betting nuggets.

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NFL Rocks On FOX

America’s Game of the Week is arguably the most appealing on the NFL Week 9 oddsboard.

Green Bay is 4-1 straight up (SU) and 5-0 against the spread in its last five outings, improving to 5-3 SU and ATS overall. New England (5-3 SU/4-4 ATS) has won four in a row on the field, but failed to cover the spread in its last three games.

Caesars Sports opened the Patriots as 2.5-point home favorites and went to -3 multiple times already this week. As of Wednesday evening, it was Patriots -3 (-113).

"Action is two-way, but there’s a little more on the Patriots right now," Feazel said. "Week in and week out, the Patriots are more of a publicly-backed team."

The bigger concern in this game could be the total. Early sharp action on Under 47.5 took it down to 46.5, but the public money is sure to overwhelm all that by the Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

"I anticipate we’ll need the Under," Feazel said.

Monday Money

The Bills visit the Vikings on Monday night, with both teams 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS.

Buffalo got a big break last week against Baltimore, with Jackson’s injury. The Bills went on to a 36-10 victory as 3-point home favorites. Minnesota, meanwhile, became the last of the unbeatens to fall, losing at Detroit 19-15 as 3.5-point underdogs.

The Bills opened -3 at Caesars and were up to -3.5 (even) on Wednesday evening.

"We’re seeing more Bills action, but it’s not overwhelming yet," Feazel said. "We anticipate definitely needing the Under. For any Bills game, we get flooded on the Over. We’ll need Minnesota and Under on Monday night."

The total is at 45.5, actually down from the 46.5 opener due to early sharp play on Under 46.5. But as Feazel noted, by 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, the public will be all over the Over.

The Vikings are 6-1 but 27th in points per game, only averaging 20 (Getty Images).

NFL Sharp Side

Professional bettor Randy McKay is already involved with Bills-Vikings, siding with what he deems the better defense in taking Minnesota +3.5.

"It’s offense vs. defense on Monday Night Football," McKay said. "The Bills got a gift last week with Baltimore down to its third-string QB, and they still struggled, only leading 16-10 in the third quarter. Minnesota took its first loss, giving up a fourth-quarter lead.

"Buffalo’s defense is still weak and on the road. I see Minnesota having some offensive success and the Vikings’ defense holding up against Josh Allen."

Major Mover

On last week’s lookahead line for Jaguars vs. Ravens — with Jackson fully expected to play — Caesars Sports installed Baltimore as a 3-point home favorite.

Then Jackson, fresh off an ankle injury, suffered a thumb injury on the Ravens’ first play from scrimmage vs. the Bills. As noted above, Jackson is out at least the next four weeks while on IR, and his season could be done.

So on Sunday evening, when NFL Week 9 odds reopened, there was a major shift, from Ravens-3 to Jaguars -7.5. Yet bettors didn’t think that was enough.

Jacksonville quickly advanced to -8/-8.5, then got to -9.5 on Monday and even reached -10.5 briefly on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday night, it was Jags -10 for this 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday kickoff.

"It’s all Jags action, mostly at -9.5 and above. People aren’t racing to bet third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano," Feazel said. "We’ll need the Ravens to hang in there, and it’s a significant need."

Interestingly, Feazel said there’s sharp action on both sides: Jaguars -8.5 and Ravens +10.5.

Also, on Wednesday, Baltimore was working on a trade with Arizona to acquire QB Jacoby Brissett. But even if that deal comes to fruition, Brissett won’t be available until Week 10.

The Jags have covered in four of their five wins this season (Getty Images).

Persuading The Public

Chicago is 4-1 SU and ATS in its last five games, and the public betting masses are all in on the Bears, especially after an impressive 34-17 road win vs. the Seahawks, lifting Chicago to 6-2 SU and ATS overall.

At 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Bears host the Buccaneers (3-5 SU and ATS). Caesars opened Chicago as a 6-point favorite and initially backtracked to -5.5/-4.5.

But that was before the Bears’ win over Seattle. Afterward, the line shot straight back to Bears -6.

"Maybe this even gets to 6.5," Feazel said. "The public loves to see points. We’re taking more Bears action, even on the moneyline. Not many people are taking the Bucs.

"I think we’re gonna see significant action on the Bears [this week] and going forward."

Feazel also noted early action on the Over, which he expects will continue through Sunday night. The total opened at 46.5 and was at 47.5 on Wednesday night.