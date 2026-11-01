NFL Week 8 Defining Stats: Bucs Win Without Passing; Cowboys Collapse

Week 8 proved there’s more than one way to make NFL history.

The Buccaneers found a way to win that had been done just once before in the Super Bowl era, while Joe Burrow put on a passing clinic that landed him in rare company. Bo Nix added another comeback to his growing collection, and Josh Allen and Ja’Marr Chase reached new milestones.

Elsewhere, the Cardinals pulled off a comeback the Cowboys had never allowed at home, Bhayshul Tuten delivered a first for the Jaguars, and Dylan Laube ended the NFL’s wait for a kickoff return touchdown.

Here are the numbers that defined Week 8:

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No Passes Needed

The Buccaneers became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to win without completing a pass, joining the Bills, who beat the Jets 16-12 on Sept. 29, 1974.

Baker Mayfield finished 0-for-3 passing in Tampa Bay’s 16-0 win over Atlanta.

Tampa Bay became the first team with at least 300 rushing yards and negative net passing yards in a game since Washington on Nov. 27, 1955.

The Buccaneers also became the first team to win by double digits without completing a pass since the Steelers beat the Chicago Cardinals 23-0 in Week 8 of 1945.

Tampa Bay has rushed for 925 yards over its last four games, shattering the franchise record of 768 set from Nov. 24 to Dec. 15, 2024.

The Buccaneers have also rushed for a franchise-record 582 yards over their last two games (258 against Carolina and 324 against Atlanta), surpassing the previous mark of 437 set in both 2012 and 2024.

Josh Allen threw his 259th and 260th career touchdown passes, including the playoffs, surpassing Jim Kelly for the most in Bills franchise history.

Allen also scored his ninth rushing touchdown of the season, taking sole possession of the NFL lead.

The Bills won their 12th consecutive game following a bye, the second-longest streak in NFL history behind the Eagles’ 13 straight from 1999 to 2011.

Home Cookin the Browns

The Browns have lost 23 consecutive regular-season games at Pittsburgh, tying the NFL record for the longest road losing streak against one opponent. The Lions lost 23 straight at Green Bay from 1992 to 2014.

T.J. Watt recorded two sacks against the Browns, passing Terrell Suggs for the most career sacks against Cleveland. He also became the ninth player in NFL history to hold the career sack record against multiple teams.

Joe Burrow accounted for six touchdowns against the Titans, joining Norm Van Brocklin (Week 1, 1951) as the only players in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

Ja’Marr Chase became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 60 receiving touchdowns through his first 85 career games, joining Jerry Rice (77), Rob Gronkowski (67) and Randy Moss (66).

The Bengals are 5-2, their best record through seven games since 2021.

Bo Nix earned his 12th career regular-season fourth-quarter comeback win against the Chiefs. Including the playoffs, he now has 13, breaking a tie with John Elway and Derek Carr (12 each) for the most through a player’s first three seasons in NFL history.

Nix now has 16 career game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most through a player’s first three seasons since the stat was first tracked in 1950.

With the win, Nix became the ninth quarterback since starts were first tracked in 1950 to win 30 games in his first three seasons.

With the Titans’ loss to the Bengals, Cam Ward tied Bryce Young for the fewest wins through 25 career starts by a quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the Common Draft Era, with four.

Historic Collapse

For the first time in franchise history, the Cowboys lost a home game after leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. They had been 202-0-1 in those situations, including the playoffs.

Entering today, the Cardinals were 1-147-1 since 2000 when trailing by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Over that same span, the Cowboys were 69-0 at home when holding such a lead.

The Cowboys have lost three games when scoring at least 30 points over the last two seasons (one in 2025, two in 2026), tied with the Bengals for the most in the NFL.

The Cardinals improved to 5-0 against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, extending their NFL record for the most wins without a loss at the venue.

Dylan Laube’s kickoff return touchdown against the Jets was the NFL’s first of the season.

This is the first time since 1979 that the NFL’s first kickoff return touchdown of the season came in Week 8 or later. That year’s first also came in Week 8.

Bhayshul Tuten became the first player in Jaguars history with at least 100 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single game.

Ugliest Game Ever?