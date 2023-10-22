National Football League NFL Week 7 top viral moments: LeBron James, Taylor Swift celebrate National Tight Ends Day Updated Oct. 22, 2023 7:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and with it comes a delightful combination of rivalry renewals and exciting matchups on National Tight Ends Day! Mark Andrews did his part to celebrate as the Ravens rolled over the Lions in Baltimore, while the Falcons edged out the Buccaneers in a game that could have massive NFC South implications. Meanwhile, the Giants outlasted the Commanders thanks to a touchdown from TE Darren Waller, and the Patriots upset the Bills thanks to a last-second score from their own tight end, Mike Gesicki.

Later, the action shifts out west as the Steelers visit Los Angeles to face the Rams, while the Chiefs host the Chargers (with Taylor Swift back in the house)!

[NFL Week 7 live updates, highlights: Top plays from around the league]

There is plenty for social media to buzz about during an action-packed day. Let's dive in!

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The guys…

…and the girls!

Yes, Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium, hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' wife and daughter.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes even have a secret handshake!

And in a full-circle moment, Swift is wearing a friendship bracelet with Kelce's jersey number on it.

Mahomes, Kelce balling out in front of their girls vs. Chargers

Chargers superfan is back!

After going viral on Monday Night Football last week, exuberant Chargers fan Marianne Do has resurfaced again in Kansas City.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

Tremendous TuTu tuddy!

T.J. Watt responds to Myles Garrett's big day

Powerful Puka Nacua

Steelers take the lead, road fans love it!

Did the Steelers get this game-sealing first down?

Social media has some thoughts.

FINAL

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Greg Olsen, Mark Andrews show out for National Tight Ends Day

It's the NFL on FOX analyst's favorite day of the year, and the Ravens tight end celebrated in style with a two-touchdown day. LeBron James loved all of it.

Baltimore BEATDOWN

It was all Lamar Jackson and the Ravens from the jump for what easily became the Lions' worst loss of the year, which stunned social media.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagent, have a day!

One of the NFL's best stories this season is Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University, who led the Bears to a 30-12 victory over the Raiders in his first career start in place of the injured Justin Fields.

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Happy national tight end day!

Darren Waller picked the right day for his first touchdown catch as a New York Giant.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Patriots upset Bills, Julian Edelman loves it!

The NFL on FOX analyst and Patriots legend was thrilled to see his team pull off a surprising win over Buffalo.

Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts

Myles Garrett goes viral for incredible day

The Browns superstar had an unreal performance, forcing two fumbles (including one in the end zone recovered for a touchdown) and blocking a field goal by jumping directly over Indianapolis' offensive line.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mr. Beast, Dave Bautista rooting on the Bucs!

The stars were out in Tampa Bay.

Fired up!

The Falcons won a back-and-forth game on a walk-off field goal from Younghoe Koo after a day full of high energy in Tampa Bay.

