Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium

Updated Oct. 22, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET

The Swift train has touched down in Arrowhead. 

Taylor Swift is at the Chiefs home stadium for their much-anticipated divisional matchup against the Chargers. The 12-time Grammy award-winning artist was spotted exchanging laughs with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

This marks the third home game that Swift has attended in support of Travis Kelce, whom she's been dating for the past few months. She also appeared at the team's away tilt against the Jets in New Jersey.

She has swiftly ingratiated herself to the Chiefs' fanbase and has seemingly built relationships with several players' family members as well, including Mahomes' wife and both of Kelce's parents.

The team has gone 3-0 in games she's been at thus far and are looking to bump that number to four Sunday afternoon.

in this topic
