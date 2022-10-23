National Football League
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bucs-Panthers, Giants-Jags, Browns-Ravens, more
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bucs-Panthers, Giants-Jags, Browns-Ravens, more

5 mins ago

Week 7 of the NFL season continues Sunday with Bucs-Panthers, Packers-Commanders and Giants-Jaguars highlighting the early window of games on FOX.

In the afternoon, a potential Super Bowl preview takes place in Kansas City, with the Chiefs hosting the San Francisco 49ers on FOX (4:25 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

One for the rook 

Dak Prescott made his first appearance for the Cowboys since Week 1, but was immediately stuffed in the backfield on his first drive by Aidan Hutchinson, who made his fourth sack of the season to force a punt.

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals

Quick hitter

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense began the season at a snail's pace, but they've improved upon their slow start in recent weeks. Joey B followed up his 300-yard, three TD performance last week with an early dot to Tyler Boyd, good for 60 yards and a score.

The Bengals doubled their early lead on an 11-play, 71 yard drive that Joe Mixon finished off with a short one-yard romp.

Playmakers galore

Cincy's offense kept the wheels turning late in the first. Tyler Boyd added to his stellar day with a crazy one-handed grab over the middle, before Burrow hurled a laser to Ja'Marr Chase for the Bengals' third TD.

Burrow's stat line just five seconds into the second quarter: 14-of-16, 228 yards, two TD and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Daniel Jones has been dropping dimes more than ever this season, and the fourth-year signal-caller was tossing around money bags on his first drive against Jacksonville. 

He completed six-of-seven pass attempts on the drive, including this pretty sailer to Darius Slayton to put New York up 7-0.

Duval!

The Jags saw New York's TD, and raised it one, plus a two-point conversion to boot. Travis Etienne got past the pylon with a short seven-yard burst, and Jacksonville went right back to him for the two-pointer

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Walk it in

When in doubt, give it to Nick Chubb. That's just what the Browns did with a high frequency in their 11-play, 75 yard drive to open their tilt with Baltimore. Chubb got five totes on the drive, amassing 18 yards and the go-ahead score.

Cooooooppp!

Cleveland took advantage of Chubb's intimidation factor on its second drive, faking a handoff to him before Jacoby Brissett uncorked a 55-yard bomb to Amari Cooper down the left sideline. The Browns got three points out of their second possession, taking a 10-3 first-quarter lead.

Flocky 

After netting a pair of FGs, Baltimore found pay dirt near the end of the first half after a 10-play, 80 yard drive. Lamar Jackson's legs were a key catalyst in keeping plays alive, before Gus Edwards punched in a seven-yard score to put Baltimore up 13-10.

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders 

Aaron to Aaron 

You can't keep both Aaron's in check forever, and the combo put their heads together for a four-yard TD after a nifty play fake. The hook-up capped a seven-play, 42 yard scoring drive for G.B.

Back the other way!

The Packers' defense has desperately been searching for answers after back-to-back upset losses against the Giants and Jets. And based on its early performance vs. Washington, it may have found some. 

De'Vondre Campbell wrestled a ball away from Darrick Forrest, taking it back 63 yards to the house to give G.B. a 14-3 lead.

Capital cookin'

Washington got the best of the Packers' D on the next drive however, going 83 yards in 12 plays to come within four. Taylor Heinicke found Antonio Gibson over the middle for the pivotal TD.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Defensive gem

It's picture time! The Titans' defense posed for their Kodak moment after Andrew Adams got his paws on a Matt Ryan pass attempt, and raced 76 yards to the end zone for Tennessee's first TD of the day.

The Titans doubled down on the pick with another INT on their next defensive outing, this time from David Long Jr., who collected his second in two weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Securing the bag

The Panthers played a stifling brand of defense in the first half, holding Tampa scoreless throughout. And just as the half came to a close, P.J. Walker fired a 20-yard missile to D.J. Moore, who got both feet down in the back of the end zone to seal the grab.

Walker had 125 yards and a TD on an 11-of-12 clip at the end of the first half.

COMING UP:

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Denver Broncos
DEN

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Miami Dolphins
MIA
