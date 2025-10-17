NFL Week 7 Injury Report, Inactives: Cowboys Star WR Returns

Week 7 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss his first game of the season with an ankle injury. So will two other key contributors on the perimeter in the Jets' Garrett Wilson and the Commanders' Deebo Samuel. But in positive news, CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys' superstar pass-catcher, will return after a three-week absence.

See who's in and who's out for Week 4:

WR Puka Nacua (Rams)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET

Nacua was ruled out for the Rams' Week 7 against the Jaguars, which will take place on Sunday morning in London. Nacua sustained an ankle injury during Week 6 and attempted to play through it, but was visibly hampered. He didn't practice at all in the lead up to Week 7, and with the Rams set for a bye next week, the team is opting for a cautious approach with their star wide receiver.

RB D'Andre Swift (Bears)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Groin

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Swift will be listed as questionable, but the Bears expect the running back to play in their Week 7 game against the Saints. Swift has carried the ball 70 times for 259 yards and two touchdowns through five games this season.

WR DJ Moore (Bears)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-FP

Injury: Groin

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Moore sustained an injury during the Bears' Week 6 game against the Commanders, and was hospitalized following the game. However, he returned to a limited practice on Thursday, and was upgraded to full on Friday, confirming his status for Sunday. Moore has taken a step back this season with just 19 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown through five games.

WR Garrett Wilson (Jets)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Wilson sustained a knee injury during the Jets' Week 6 game against the Broncos. He didn't practice this week and will miss their Week 7 game against the Panthers. Wilson is having an outstanding season with 36 catches, 356 yards and four touchdowns, but there's a chance he's out multiple weeks with the Jets set for a Week 9 bye.

WR Calvin Ridley (Titans)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Ridley will miss the Titans' Week 7 game against the Patriots. He sustained a hamstring injury during the Titans' Week 6 game against the Raiders. While Ridley has had a quiet season with 16 catches for 290 yards, he's offered a consistent outlet for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, making his absence crucial for Tennessee.

QB Kyler Murray (Cardinals)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Murray will miss Sunday's game against the Packers. He missed the Cardinals' Week 6 game against the Colts with a foot injury, and is now out for a second consecutive week. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, giving the Cardinals a chance to beat Green Bay, but they came up just short. Arizona is in jeopardy of losing a fifth straight game, and will have to try and break that streak without its franchise quarterback.

RB Josh Jacobs (Packers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-FP

Injury: Illness/Calf

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Jacobs was seemingly set to play in the Packers' Week 7 game against the Cardinals, but is now a true game-time decision. He's dealing with a pair of issues — a calf injury and an illness. He's had a stellar 2025 season, taking 98 carries for 359 yards and six touchdowns through five games. If Jacobs is 100% healthy, he should be effective again against a weak Arizona run defense.

WR CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Lamb will return to action for the Cowboys' Week 7 game against the Commanders. He missed three full games for the Cowboys after sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 3. Dallas' offense has been arguably the best in the NFL this season with quarterback Dak Prescott completing a league-high 164 passes through six games. Now it could get even better with Lamb returning.

WR Deebo Samuel (Commanders)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Heel

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Samuel was ruled out for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Cowboys. He had played through a heel injury for the last two weeks and said on Friday that it's "aggravating for sure." It hindered his production in Week 6, as he caught just four passes for 15 yards. The Commanders will now be without both their starting wide receivers as Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) will miss a fourth consecutive game, and now Samuel will miss his first game of the season.

WR Quentin Johnston (Chargers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Johnston should be good to go for the Chargers' Week 7 game against the Colts after logging a full practice on Friday. He missed his first game of the season last week with a hamstring injury. Prior to that injury, he was enjoying a breakout season with 26 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns. If he returns, he will try to get that solid campaign back on track.

DL Jalen Carter (Eagles)

Practice schedule: Full-LP-LP

Injury: Heel

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Carter said he's "good to go" for the Eagles' Week 7 game against the Vikings. With Carter out of the lineup last Thursday, the Eagles allowed the Giants to score 34 points. They are a completely different defense with and without Carter, but if he plays, it may not be at full strength, so Philadelphia may struggle to stop Minnesota's run game.

LB Khalil Mack (Chargers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Elbow

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Mack is expected to play in the Chargers' Week 7 game against the Colts. He hasn't played since Week 2 when he sustained an elbow injury and was placed on the injured reserve. If he suits up, he will offer a lift to Los Angeles' pass rush and run defense, which has allowed 100-yard rushers each of the last two weeks.