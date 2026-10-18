NFL Week 6 Defining Stats: Mahomes Matches Brady, Travis Hunter Makes History

Week 6 brought another round of records, led by historic milestones and teams heading in very different directions.

Patrick Mahomes matched Tom Brady with another milestone win, while Travis Hunter made history on both sides of the ball. Puka Nacua and Alvin Kamara joined elite company, Kenneth Walker III continued his remarkable start with the Chiefs, and Caleb Williams and Drake Maye continued to show why they’re among the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

Elsewhere, J.J. McCarthy finally had his moment with his new team, while the Eagles and Rams found themselves on the wrong side of history.

From record-setting performances to struggles that defy expectations, here are the numbers that defined Week 6:

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Patrick Mahomes earned his 100th career win in his 131st start, tying Tom Brady as the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid joined Bill Belichick/Tom Brady, Tony Dungy/Peyton Manning and Bud Grant/Fran Tarkenton as the only head coach-quarterback duos in NFL history with at least three 5-0 starts.

Travis Hunter became the third player since 1970 with a receiving touchdown and an interception in the same game, joining Brian Dawkins (Week 4, 2002) and Roy Green (Week 3, 1981)

Hunter is the first player with a scrimmage touchdown and an interception in the same game since Dawkins in Week 4, 2002.

Hunter became the first player in the Super Bowl era with a touchdown catch and an interception on back-to-back drives, in either order.

Both of Hunter’s career NFL receiving touchdowns have come at Wembley Stadium. He has yet to score a receiving touchdown in the United States.

Caleb Williams became the third quarterback in NFL history to reach 50 career regular-season touchdown passes before throwing 15 interceptions, joining Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

According to Next Gen Stats, Williams completed all 24 passes from a clean pocket for 248 yards in the Bears’ Week 6 win. His 24 attempts were the most without an incompletion from a clean pocket in a game since at least 2018.

Williams completed his first 12 passes against the Falcons, setting a career high for consecutive completions to start a game.

Williams completed 19 of 22 passes for 197 yards in the first half, marking his most first-half completions and fifth-most first-half passing yards.

Alvin Kamara became the sixth player in NFL history with at least 5,000 career rushing yards and 5,000 career receiving yards, joining Marshall Faulk, Marcus Allen, Tiki Barber, Christian McCaffrey and Lenny Moore

Drake Maye became the first Patriots quarterback with at least three touchdown passes in three straight games since Tom Brady in 2017.

On deep passes (20+ air yards) in Weeks 1-3, Maye completed 4 of 12 attempts for 160 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions, with a completion percentage over expected of -8.2% and a passing EPA of -5.0. But n deep passes in Weeks 4-6, Maye completed 8 of 15 attempts for 279 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, with a completion percentage over expected of +13.7% and a passing EPA of +14.7.

Maye has thrown 10 touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games after throwing one touchdown and six interceptions in his first three.

Free Fall

The Eagles have lost four straight games for the first time since Weeks 10–13 of the 2020 season.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Eagles have started 2–0 and then lost their next four games.

J.J. McCarthy threw for 243 yards in the fourth quarter, a total he had surpassed in an entire game just twice in his career entering today.

McCarthy’s 243 fourth-quarter passing yards rank third over the last 10 seasons, behind Dak Prescott’s 254 (Week 4, 2020) and Josh Allen’s 251 (Week 1, 2025).

His 243 passing yards are tied for the ninth-most in a fourth quarter since 1977.

Rodgers Has Weapons

Germie Bernard’s 11 receptions set a Steelers single-game record for a rookie wide receiver.

DK Metcalf and Bernard each had 11 catches, becoming the first Steelers wide receiver duo with at least 10 receptions apiece in a game since JuJu Smith-Schuster (13) and Diontae Johnson (11) in the 2020 Wild Card round.

Kenneth Walker III became the second player since 1970 with multiple touchdowns in four of his first five games of a season, joining Calvin Johnson (2011).

Walker’s eight scrimmage touchdowns through the Chiefs’ first five games trail only Priest Holmes (10 in 2002) and Abner Haynes (10 in 1962) in franchise history.

Walker joined Jim Brown (1963) as the only players with at least 600 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns through the first five games of a season.

Walker became the first player with at least 750 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns through the first five games of a season since Holmes in 2002. The only other players to accomplish the feat since 1950 are Marshall Faulk (2000), Emmitt Smith (1995), Eric Dickerson (1983) and Brown (1958, 1963).

Walker has two rushing touchdowns of at least 30 yards this season. All other Chiefs players have combined for just one since 2022.