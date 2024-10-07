NFL Week 5 Big Bets Recap: Bettor wins 10k on 9-leg parlay; 7-leg, same-game parlay hits
Navy is one of the pleasant surprises of the college football season. For that matter, so is Army, its fellow service academy.
The Midshipmen are 5-0 straight up (SU) and 4-1 against the spread (ATS), while the Black Knights are perfect on both counts at 5-0 SU and ATS.
But for our purposes, let’s focus on Navy.
Why? Because this past weekend, the largest reported bet — on either college football Week 6 odds or NFL Week 5 odds — landed on the Midshipmen.
More on that major wager and other notable parlay winners/big bets from college football Week 6 and NFL Week 5 betting.
Anchors Aweigh!
Navy opened as a 9-point road favorite against Air Force. By the time kickoff rolled around Saturday, the Midshipmen were up to -10.5.
But one high roller got the best of the number, putting a whopping $215,000 on Navy -9. The number ended up not mattering at all, as Navy drilled Air Force 34-7 to easily win and cover.
So the customer banked a profit of $195,650 (total payout $410,650).
That’s pretty good ROI for a few days’ wait.
Parlay Partay
How about a seven-leg same-game parlay for a nominal $40, that cashes out for $9,600 in profit? That’s what one DraftKings Sportsbook customer put together in Sunday’s Bears-Panthers game.
All seven legs hit relatively easily. The only semi-close components: Panthers QB Andy Dalton didn’t throw an interception until four minutes into the third quarter, and Cole Kmet had 57 receiving yards, just a few above the necessary 50.
At Caesars Sports, a bettor put $64 on a nine-leg parlay of player props for Thursday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game:
- Chase McLaughlin Over 1.5 made field goals
- Kyle Pitts Over 30.5 receiving yards
- Ray-Ray McCloud Over 3.5 receptions
- Kirk Cousins Over 235.5 passing yards
- Cade Otton Over 29.5 receiving yards
- Drake London Over 5.5 receptions
- Younghoe Koo Over 1.5 made field goals
- Darnell Mooney Over 46.5 receiving yards
- Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 passing TDs
With all those Over plays, it worked out well that the customer got a high-scoring game. Atlanta won 36-30 in overtime, and all nine legs hit.
So that 64 bucks turned into a hefty $9,536.
A FanDuel Sportsbook customer decided to keep it more reasonable with a $25 two-leg parlay: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. to score the first TD of the game vs. the Browns; and Ravens running back Derrick Henry to score the first TD against the Bengals.
Robinson and Henry found paydirt first in their respective games. So a $25 bet at +3725 odds (37.25/1) profited a tidy $931.25 (total payout $951.25).
And here’s the Everybody And Your Mother Parlay from DraftKings, which more than 44,000 customers played and won on, betting anytime touchdown scorers:
At odds of +2416, a $100 bet would’ve profited $2,416.
Straight-Bet Success
How about a couple straight bets that popped, avoiding the potential anguish that parlays tend to provide?
It took until the third quarter for either Dallas or Pittsburgh to score a touchdown on Sunday night. But when Steelers tight end Connor Heyward broke through, it paid out big. A FanDuel customer put $55 on Heyward +10000 (100/1) to score the first TD and profited a cool $5,500.
A DraftKings customer used a $250 bonus bet — a free ride — on an in-game wager of Falcons wideout Khadarel Hodge +1400 to score a touchdown at any time. As it turned out, Hodge made the game-winning 45-yard TD catch-and-run as Atlanta beat Tampa Bay 36-30 in overtime Thursday.
The bettor cashed out for $3,500.
I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie
Let’s wrap it up with some major wagers, of which there were a few this weekend at Caesars Sports:
- $115,000 49ers -7 vs. Cardinals. San Fran suffers a surprising 24-23 upset loss. So the house kept this one.
- $110,000 Bears -3.5 vs. Panthers. Chicago rolls 36-10, so the bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $210,000).
- $110,000 Ravens -2.5 vs. Bengals. Baltimore wins 41-38 in overtime. Bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $210,000).
- $110,000 Vikings -2.5 vs. Jets. Minnesota wins 23-17. Bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $110,000).
- $110,000 Falcons -1.5 vs. Bucs. Atlanta wins 36-30 in OT. Bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $210,000).
- $100,000 Ravens +850 to win the Super Bowl. If Baltimore wins it all, then the bettor profits $850,000 (total payout $950,000).
- $90,000 Bills +950 to win the Super Bowl. If Buffalo does so, then the bettor profits $855,000 (total payout $945,000).
- $25,000 Syracuse moneyline +196 vs. UNLV. The Orange win 44-41 in overtime. Bettor pockets $49,000 in profit ($74,000 total payout).
Finally, just to remind you all that this is gambling, and lots of bets lose: In college football Week 6 odds at DraftKings, the most-bet player yardage prop was on Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty to rush for 191 or more yards vs. Utah State.
At halftime, Jeanty had 13 carries for a whopping 186 yards and three TDs. Bettors needed him to get just five more yards in the second half, a virtual lock, right?
The problem: Boise State was already up 49-17. And if you don’t know already, I’ll bet you can guess what happened.
Yep, Jeanty sat out the rest of the game. And all those 191-plus rushing yards tickets ended up in the trash.
So always keep in mind, never bet more than you can afford to lose.
Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.
-
Packers suspend WR Romeo Doubs vs. Rams for conduct detrimental to team
2024 NFL Week 5 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who's on rise, who tumbled out after Week 4?
-
Here's why fans think Davante Adams is alluding to a potential Ravens trade
Kirk Cousins on Falcons' thrilling OT win over Bucs: 'I got home at 2:30 a.m.'
2024 NFL odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
-
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 5 picks
-
Packers suspend WR Romeo Doubs vs. Rams for conduct detrimental to team
2024 NFL Week 5 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who's on rise, who tumbled out after Week 4?
-
Here's why fans think Davante Adams is alluding to a potential Ravens trade
Kirk Cousins on Falcons' thrilling OT win over Bucs: 'I got home at 2:30 a.m.'
2024 NFL odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
-
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 5 picks