NFL Week 5 Big Bets Recap: Bettor wins 10k on 9-leg parlay; 7-leg, same-game parlay hits

Navy is one of the pleasant surprises of the college football season. For that matter, so is Army, its fellow service academy.

The Midshipmen are 5-0 straight up (SU) and 4-1 against the spread (ATS), while the Black Knights are perfect on both counts at 5-0 SU and ATS.

But for our purposes, let’s focus on Navy.

Why? Because this past weekend, the largest reported bet — on either college football Week 6 odds or NFL Week 5 odds — landed on the Midshipmen.

More on that major wager and other notable parlay winners/big bets from college football Week 6 and NFL Week 5 betting.

Anchors Aweigh!

Navy opened as a 9-point road favorite against Air Force. By the time kickoff rolled around Saturday, the Midshipmen were up to -10.5.

But one high roller got the best of the number, putting a whopping $215,000 on Navy -9. The number ended up not mattering at all, as Navy drilled Air Force 34-7 to easily win and cover.

So the customer banked a profit of $195,650 (total payout $410,650).

That’s pretty good ROI for a few days’ wait.

Parlay Partay

How about a seven-leg same-game parlay for a nominal $40, that cashes out for $9,600 in profit? That’s what one DraftKings Sportsbook customer put together in Sunday’s Bears-Panthers game.

All seven legs hit relatively easily. The only semi-close components: Panthers QB Andy Dalton didn’t throw an interception until four minutes into the third quarter, and Cole Kmet had 57 receiving yards, just a few above the necessary 50.

At Caesars Sports, a bettor put $64 on a nine-leg parlay of player props for Thursday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game:

Chase McLaughlin Over 1.5 made field goals

Kyle Pitts Over 30.5 receiving yards

Ray-Ray McCloud Over 3.5 receptions

Kirk Cousins Over 235.5 passing yards

Cade Otton Over 29.5 receiving yards

Drake London Over 5.5 receptions

Younghoe Koo Over 1.5 made field goals

Darnell Mooney Over 46.5 receiving yards

Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 passing TDs

With all those Over plays, it worked out well that the customer got a high-scoring game. Atlanta won 36-30 in overtime, and all nine legs hit.

So that 64 bucks turned into a hefty $9,536.

A FanDuel Sportsbook customer decided to keep it more reasonable with a $25 two-leg parlay: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. to score the first TD of the game vs. the Browns; and Ravens running back Derrick Henry to score the first TD against the Bengals.

Robinson and Henry found paydirt first in their respective games. So a $25 bet at +3725 odds (37.25/1) profited a tidy $931.25 (total payout $951.25).

And here’s the Everybody And Your Mother Parlay from DraftKings, which more than 44,000 customers played and won on, betting anytime touchdown scorers:

At odds of +2416, a $100 bet would’ve profited $2,416.

Straight-Bet Success

How about a couple straight bets that popped, avoiding the potential anguish that parlays tend to provide?

It took until the third quarter for either Dallas or Pittsburgh to score a touchdown on Sunday night. But when Steelers tight end Connor Heyward broke through, it paid out big. A FanDuel customer put $55 on Heyward +10000 (100/1) to score the first TD and profited a cool $5,500.

A DraftKings customer used a $250 bonus bet — a free ride — on an in-game wager of Falcons wideout Khadarel Hodge +1400 to score a touchdown at any time. As it turned out, Hodge made the game-winning 45-yard TD catch-and-run as Atlanta beat Tampa Bay 36-30 in overtime Thursday.

The bettor cashed out for $3,500.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Let’s wrap it up with some major wagers, of which there were a few this weekend at Caesars Sports:

$115,000 49ers -7 vs. Cardinals San Fran suffers a surprising 24-23 upset loss. So the house kept this one.

$110,000 Bears -3.5 vs. Panthers. Chicago rolls 36-10, so the bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $210,000).

$110,000 Ravens -2.5 vs. Bengals. Baltimore wins 41-38 in overtime. Bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $210,000).

$110,000 Vikings -2.5 vs. Jets . Minnesota wins 23-17. Bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $110,000).

$110,000 Falcons -1.5 vs. Bucs. Atlanta wins 36-30 in OT. Bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $210,000).

$100,000 Ravens +850 to win the Super Bowl. If Baltimore wins it all, then the bettor profits $850,000 (total payout $950,000).

$90,000 Bills +950 to win the Super Bowl. If Buffalo does so, then the bettor profits $855,000 (total payout $945,000).

$25,000 Syracuse moneyline +196 vs. UNLV . The Orange win 44-41 in overtime. Bettor pockets $49,000 in profit ($74,000 total payout).

Finally, just to remind you all that this is gambling, and lots of bets lose: In college football Week 6 odds at DraftKings, the most-bet player yardage prop was on Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty to rush for 191 or more yards vs. Utah State.

At halftime, Jeanty had 13 carries for a whopping 186 yards and three TDs. Bettors needed him to get just five more yards in the second half, a virtual lock, right?

The problem: Boise State was already up 49-17. And if you don’t know already, I’ll bet you can guess what happened.

Yep, Jeanty sat out the rest of the game. And all those 191-plus rushing yards tickets ended up in the trash.

So always keep in mind, never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

