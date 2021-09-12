NFL Week 2 odds: Opening point spreads, lines, more
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season isn't quite finished yet, but that shouldn't stop you from taking a look ahead at next week's schedule – and perhaps lining up a few early bets.
Here are the opening point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders for Week 2 in the NFL (with all odds via FOX Bet). Keep checking back all this week for updated lines, picks, analysis and more.
NEW YORK GIANTS @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Point spread: Washington -4.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Washington -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Giants +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS
Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 43 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Panthers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined
CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CHICAGO BEARS
Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Bengals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined
HOUSTON TEXANS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS
Point spread: Browns -11 (Browns favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Browns -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texans +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
LOS ANGELES RAMS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Point spread: Currently off the board
Moneyline: Rams -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Colts +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: Currently off the board
DENVER BRONCOS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Point spread: Broncos -6 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jaguars +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS
Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ NEW YORK JETS
Point spread: Patriots -4 (Patriots favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Jets +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Point spread: Steelers -6.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Raiders +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined
MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS
Point spread: Cardinals -4 (Cardinalsfavored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Vikings +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $ total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined
ATLANTA FALCONS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Point spread: Buccaneers -12.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Falcons +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cowboys +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
TENNESSEE TITANS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Point spread: Seahawks -5.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Titans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS
Point spread: Currently off the board
Moneyline: Chiefs -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Ravens +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: Currently off the board
