National Football League
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening point spreads, lines, more NFL Week 2 odds: Opening point spreads, lines, more
National Football League

NFL Week 2 odds: Opening point spreads, lines, more

1 min ago

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season isn't quite finished yet, but that shouldn't stop you from taking a look ahead at next week's schedule – and perhaps lining up a few early bets.

Here are the opening point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders for Week 2 in the NFL (with all odds via FOX Bet). Keep checking back all this week for updated lines, picks, analysis and more.

NEW YORK GIANTS @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Point spread: Washington -4.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Washington -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Giants +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 43 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Panthers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CHICAGO BEARS

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Bengals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

HOUSTON TEXANS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS

Point spread: Browns -11 (Browns favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Browns -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texans +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Point spread: Currently off the board
Moneyline: Rams -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Colts +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: Currently off the board

DENVER BRONCOS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Point spread: Broncos -6 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jaguars +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ NEW YORK JETS

Point spread: Patriots -4 (Patriots favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Jets +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Point spread: Steelers -6.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Raiders +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS

Point spread: Cardinals -4 (Cardinalsfavored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Vikings +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $ total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

ATLANTA FALCONS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Point spread: Buccaneers -12.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Falcons +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cowboys +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

TENNESSEE TITANS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Point spread: Seahawks -5.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Titans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS

Point spread: Currently off the board
Moneyline: Chiefs -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Ravens +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: Currently off the board

Play FOX Bet Super 6 for your chance to win $1,000,000 absolutely for free! Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device and make your picks on six games, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play for free today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Week 1 Betting Results
National Football League

NFL Week 1 Betting Results

NFL Week 1 Betting Results
From the point spreads to the moneylines and everything in between, here's what you need to know about NFL Week 1 betting.
33 mins ago
How to bet Ravens vs. Raiders
National Football League

How to bet Ravens vs. Raiders

How to bet Ravens vs. Raiders
Amid a flurry of injuries, can the Ravens cover as solid favorites as they head to Las Vegas? Here's what you need to know.
57 mins ago
Surprising Stars In Late NFL Action
National Football League

Surprising Stars In Late NFL Action

Surprising Stars In Late NFL Action
Sunday's late NFL games featured big blowouts by the Saints and Broncos and close-call wins from the Chiefs and Dolphins.
2 hours ago
Comeback Route
National Football League

Comeback Route

Comeback Route
Raiders tight end Darren Waller is one of the NFL's best players, but he almost lost his career before it even started.
2 hours ago
NFL Top Moments: QBs Shine to Start Year
National Football League

NFL Top Moments: QBs Shine to Start Year

NFL Top Moments: QBs Shine to Start Year
The Chiefs rallied past the Browns and the Saints stunned the Packers in a wild NFL Week 1. Check out Sunday's top moments!
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes