National Football League NFL Week 17 top plays: Cowboys lead Titans on TNF 6 mins ago

Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

It's the last time we'll get to take in pro football on a Thursday until next season, and the matchup holds huge repercussions for both teams. Tennessee is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive as a bubble team on the brink of extinction. At 7-8, the Titans are tied with four other AFC squads, and need a big win to push themselves atop the list heading into the Sunday slate.

Dallas meanwhile, has already clinched a playoff berth, but with aims to summit the NFC East, a win is imperative. The Boys will relinquish first place in the division if Philadelphia wins Sunday, but for now, their focus is on matters they can control. And that's the Tennessee Titans.

Here are the top plays!

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

Up the gut!

When in doubt, pound it on the ground with Zeke. The Boys' first possession was an unsuccessful ploy, but they made good on their second chance to score points, netting seven on a 10-play, 60-yard drive, finished off with a vintage Ezekiel Elliott rumble up the middle.

Going the other way

Dropped passes have been a problem for the Boys all season long, and it bit their backsides again when a bobbled ball careened off Peyton Hendershot's hands, before plopping into Tennessee safety Kevin Byard's lap.

Buy one … Get another

After Byard bought himself Tennessee's first takeaway of the game, he slid in front of another Prescott pass attempt to make off with his second INT of the first half. The crucial grab put the Titans in perfect position to strike from field goal range, bringing them within four at the half.

Stay tuned for updates!

