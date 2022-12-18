National Football League
NFL Week 15 live updates: Jaguars stun Cowboys, Chiefs escape, Bengals-Bucs, more
NFL Week 15 live updates: Jaguars stun Cowboys, Chiefs escape, Bengals-Bucs, more

Week 15 of the NFL continues Sunday with a slew of highlight anticipated matchups as the 2022-23 season winds down — and we've got you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!

The Dallas Cowboys missed a chance to secure a postseason berth when they lost in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Other key matchups include the Detroit Lions beating the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints holding off the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC South matchup.

In the later window of games, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tennessee Titans battle the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of two playoff hopefuls.

The night matchup is an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, both of whom are currently in the playoffs.

Here are the top plays!

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Catching on

Justin Simmons reeled in this interception, setting up the Broncos deep in Cardinals territory.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Stay tuned for updates!

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stay tuned for updates!

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

What a rush, what a jolt

The Chargers took an early lead on this Joshua Kelley run. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill suffered a foot injury and was carted to the locker room.

FINAL: Jacksonville Jaguars 40, Dallas Cowboys 34, OT

Taking a Hendershot

Dak Prescott got on the board when he connected with Peyton Hendershot on this 20-yard touchdown. (Great throw, great catch, too.)

Jags punch back

The Jaguars wouldn't go away, as Lawrence found Zay Jones on a pretty 5-yard TD pass to cut into the Cowboys' lead. The two connected again late in the third quarter, this time on a gorgeous 59-yard touchdown, as the Jags kept clawing back.

Lawrence's third TD pass, this time to Marvin Jones, cut the Cowboys' lead to 27-24.

Cats scratch back

Rallying from down 27-10, the Jaguars took a 31-27 lead on Lawrence's fourth TD throw.

Overtime shocker

The game went into overtime, where the Jags walked it off when Rayshawn Jenkins picked off Prescott and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.

FINAL: New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 18

Making it look easy

Saints do-everything player Taysom Hill hooked up with Rashid Shaheed for a 68-yard TD as New Orleans increased its lead.

Showing some reach

Juwan Johnson scored his second touchdown, weaving through Falcons defenders as the Saints poured it on.

FINAL: Philadelphia Eagles 25, at Chicago Bears 20

Dial up the video game sounds

There aren't enough beeps and oops in the world to accompany this wild Justin Fields scramble for 39 yards. David Montgomery scored on the next play for Chicago.

Hurts so good

Jalen Hurts answered with an impressive TD run of his own as the Eagles rallied to move back in front.

Hurts scored on another rushing TD, going up-and-over, as the Eagles increased their lead.

Fly, Eagles, fly

Philly put the game away with this 68-yard bomb from Hurts to A.J. Brown, setting up a 1-yard TD plunge for Hurts.

Not hibernating yet

The Bears did their best to keep pace, when Fields hit a wide-open Byron Pringle for a score, making it a one-possession game. But it was too little, too late.

FINAL: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Houston Texans 24, OT

Mills shows his wheels

He's no Justin Fields, but Davis Mills put the Texans in front with this TD run.

Show of hands, please

The throw was nice, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling showed off even better hands when he reeled in this TD catch from Patrick Mahomes.

Snaring it

The Texans retook the lead on this TD pass from Mills to Jordan Akins, who ripped it away from the defenders.

Feet, don't fail me now

Mahomes put the Chiefs ahead with this nifty scramble for a score.

What a rush

Jerick McKinnon walked it off for the Chiefs when he scampered 26 yards in overtime for a score.

FINAL: Detroit Lions 20, New York Jets 17

Putting the ‘special’ back in special teams

The Lions stopped the Jets deep in their own territory, and Kalif Raymond knew just what to do on this punt return.

Zach is back!

Making his first start since being benched three weeks ago, Zach Wilson pulled the Jets even with this pretty 40-yard touchdown pass.

Wilson leads Jets back

Wilson showed nice touch on this touchdown pass to CJ Uzomah, giving New York the lead late.

Showing pride

The Lions roared back to take the lead late when Brock Wright took a pass from Jared Goff and scampered 51 yards.

FINAL: Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Carolina Panthers 16

Running with a purpose

Najee Harris showed his moves and his power on this touchdown run, eluding tacklers before delivering a vicious stiff-arm to a Panthers defender as he scored.

Reeling it in

The Panthers tied the game when D.J. Moore snared this Sam Darnold touchdown catch.

The Steelers went on to take the lead when Mitch Trubisky went up and over on this TD.

