National Football League
NFL Week 13 top plays: Bills defeat Patriots on TNF
National Football League

NFL Week 13 top plays: Bills defeat Patriots on TNF

41 mins ago

Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with a highly anticipated matchup featuring Mac Jones and the New England Patriots playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Coming out of a decisive win by Buffalo, the Bills (9-3) moved to first in the tight AFC East, while the Patriots (6-6) remained in last.

Here are the top plays!

Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 10

First things first

The Bills' opening drive nets a field goal. Check out this tricky flick by Allen to Nyheim Hines to set it up:

Quick response

After going three and out on their first possession, the Pats advanced at will on their next one. It culminated with Mac Jones completing a short pass to converted defensive back Marcus Jones, who did the rest.

Cooking up

James Cook charges through the middle of the field for a gain of 28 yards to make it to the Patriots' 15.

Lead change

Allen finds Stefon Diggs in the deep corner of the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 10-7 advantage.

Fire away

Sprinting toward the sideline, Allen manages to fire off a pass mid-air before falling out of bounds, and Gabe Davis makes the touchdown catch to increase Buffalo's lead to 10.

It's a fumble!

Moments after a Bills TD was negated by a holding penalty, Josh Uche strips Allen and the Patriots recover. That set up a field goal just before halftime to make it a 17-7 game.

Almost awesome

Jordan Poyer came flying in to intercept the ball on the sideline, but upon review, the play was overturned. The score still stands at 17-7.

Pulling away

After a nine-minute drive in which Allen ran the ball to the Patriots' 1, Devin Singletary punches it home for a touchdown, bringing the Bills' lead to 24-7.

Shut down

A.J. Epenesa thwarted a long Patriots drive with a big sack of Jones as the game neared its end. New England settled for a field goal to bring the score to 24-10, which is how things ended.

More from Week 13 of the NFL:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Will Lovie Smith be the Houston Texans head coach in 2023?
National Football League

Will Lovie Smith be the Houston Texans head coach in 2023?

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 13: Betting edges on Colts-Cowboys, Broncos-Ravens and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: Betting edges on Colts-Cowboys, Broncos-Ravens and more

6 hours ago
Patrick Peterson explains Kyler Murray recent comments
National Football League

Patrick Peterson explains Kyler Murray recent comments

7 hours ago
Should Bears play Justin Fields Sunday? What's at stake now and in future
National Football League

Should Bears play Justin Fields Sunday? What's at stake now and in future

7 hours ago
Commanders RB Brian Robinson's breakout game continues remarkable comeback
Washington Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson's breakout game continues remarkable comeback

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes