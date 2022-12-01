NFL Week 13 top plays: Bills defeat Patriots on TNF
Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with a highly anticipated matchup featuring Mac Jones and the New England Patriots playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Coming out of a decisive win by Buffalo, the Bills (9-3) moved to first in the tight AFC East, while the Patriots (6-6) remained in last.
Here are the top plays!
Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 10
First things first
The Bills' opening drive nets a field goal. Check out this tricky flick by Allen to Nyheim Hines to set it up:
Quick response
After going three and out on their first possession, the Pats advanced at will on their next one. It culminated with Mac Jones completing a short pass to converted defensive back Marcus Jones, who did the rest.
Cooking up
James Cook charges through the middle of the field for a gain of 28 yards to make it to the Patriots' 15.
Lead change
Allen finds Stefon Diggs in the deep corner of the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 10-7 advantage.
Fire away
Sprinting toward the sideline, Allen manages to fire off a pass mid-air before falling out of bounds, and Gabe Davis makes the touchdown catch to increase Buffalo's lead to 10.
It's a fumble!
Moments after a Bills TD was negated by a holding penalty, Josh Uche strips Allen and the Patriots recover. That set up a field goal just before halftime to make it a 17-7 game.
Almost awesome
Jordan Poyer came flying in to intercept the ball on the sideline, but upon review, the play was overturned. The score still stands at 17-7.
Pulling away
After a nine-minute drive in which Allen ran the ball to the Patriots' 1, Devin Singletary punches it home for a touchdown, bringing the Bills' lead to 24-7.
Shut down
A.J. Epenesa thwarted a long Patriots drive with a big sack of Jones as the game neared its end. New England settled for a field goal to bring the score to 24-10, which is how things ended.
