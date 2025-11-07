NFL Week 10: Tom Brady Calls Patriots vs. Buccaneers the 'Game of The Year'

There's one game in particular that stands out in Week 10 for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady, who's calling Sunday's tilt between the New England Patriots (7-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) the "game of the year."

Both teams are atop their respective divisions and have a lot on the line as the postseason inches closer. The Pats come into town on a six-game winning streak, while the Buccaneers are winners of three of their past four games.

In this week's edition of his power rankings, Brady noted that the Bucs haven't been talked about with the rest of the league's top teams so far this season, which could make for a great game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday against an equally impressive Pats squad.

"We got two teams that might feel like they have something to prove," Brady said. I like that, and that usually results in a great football game."

With his two former teams facing off, who does Brady have?

"Just don’t ask me to pick a side here," he said.

Both teams fortunately have found more-than-capable quarterbacks in life after Brady, with the Bucs moving immediately from Brady to Baker Mayfield and the Patriots eventually getting MVP-candidate Drake Maye.

Maye enters Sunday's game ranked fifth in the league in passing yards (2,285) and tied for fourth in passing scores (17), while Mayfield is 11th and tied for 14th in those same categories. On the flip side, Maye has twice as many interceptions on the year (four) compared to Mayfield (two). Still, the Patriots are averaging 350.7 yards of offense per game, but the Bucs aren't far behind (323.0 yards per game).

"I love Drake, really good guy," Mayfield said, per ESPN. "I think the down-the-field passing is something that he was really good at in college, and it is translating now. You can just tell he is getting comfortable. (The) game is slowing down for him. He's athletic. Although he's a big guy, he can take off and run. He is using all the attributes that he has."

"It feels like a game that (has) a little bit of extra to it," Maye said, "but I think it’s also an opponent we don’t really know really well. NFC South, we don’t see that often, but it’s a chance for us to get another road victory. And it’s always a great test for a great team."

Something else to keep an eye on is sacks. Maye has been sacked 34 times, second behind only Tennessee Titans rookie QB Cam Ward (38). The Bucs have the 15th-ranked defense in the NFL but are tied for fifth with 25.0 sacks.

The Buccaneers, who have been dealing with a slew of injuries lately, are coming off a much-needed bye week. Mayfield has been dealing with oblique and knee injuries this season but doesn't carry a designation into Week 10. Running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (leg) didn't practice all week and have been ruled out of Sunday's game. Similarly, edge rushers Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) and Markees Watts (hand) are also out. Right tackle Luke Goedeke (knee) is working his way back from injured reserve, while right guard Luke Haggard (shoulder) should return after missing two games. Both are questionable as of Friday afternoon.

The Patriots have won all four of their road games so far this season and aim to extend that to five this weekend without running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) or wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring). Neither will suit up Sunday after failing to practice all week. Linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) is also out for the first time this season.

This game is especially intriguing — and nostalgic — for Brady, who played for the Patriots for the majority of his illustrious NFL career, racking up six Super Bowl championships, four Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs and 14 Pro Bowl nods in 20 seasons from 2000 to 2019.

He joined the Bucs in 2020, earning another Super Bowl title — his seventh overall — and another Super Bowl MVP — his fifth overall — that same season. He was selected to his 15th Pro Bowl in 2021 and retired in 2023 after three seasons with Tampa Bay, all of which continued into the postseason with Brady at the helm.

Mayfield replaced Brady in Tampa Bay in 2023. The first overall pick in 2018, Mayfield spent the first four seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns (2018-22), followed by short stints with the Carolina Panthers (2022) and the Los Angeles Rams (2022) before joining the Bucs.

Maye was drafted by New England with the third overall pick in 2024 to help rejuvenate the dwindling franchise and replace Mac Jones, who the Patriots selected with the 15th overall pick just three years prior in 2021.