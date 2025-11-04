Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which Team Regains the No. 1 Spot?

For some, being the No. 1 team in Tom Brady's power rankings might be an honor. But as of late, it's been more of a curse.

The No. 1 team in Brady's rankings has fallen in three of the four weeks, with the Indianapolis Colts being the latest one to go down. But they weren't the only top team in Brady's power rankings to fall in Week 9, as the two other teams in the top three from last week's rankings lost on Sunday.

"You know in a movie when the main character wipes everything off the table, onto the floor and says, ‘We’re starting over!' That's what's happening with this week's [power rankings]. The NFL season's turned into a complete frenzy and I absolutely love it," Brady said. Now, let's get into his top 10.

Tom Brady's Week 9 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady’s thoughts: "The Eagles have made their way back to the top! Look, they're the defending champs and they're playing great football. So, I think it's fair to give them the benefit of the doubt. They [were] active ahead of the trade deadline, and their bye week came at the perfect time. They've got a few tough games against the NFC North ahead.

"Halfway through the year, we're right back where we started. Somebody's going to have to knock Philly off its perch if they want to be in the top spot."

"At No. 2, I'm still looking into the data, but it seems like, yup, somebody might be circling the wagons. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, they're finding their groove and they came away with a huge home win against [Patrick] Mahomes and the Chiefs. The question is, can you do it again in January? It just feels inevitable that we're going to see this game again."

Josh Allen became the betting favorite to win MVP after his three-touchdown performance against the Chiefs. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"The Bucs come off their bye week at No. 3, setting up a huge showdown with the Pats in Tampa. We've got two teams that feel like they have something to prove. I like that. Hopefully, it results in a great football game. Just don't ask me to pick any sides here."

"The Rams sit at No. 4, picking up after their bye week with their third straight win of two touchdowns or more. Look, you give [Matthew] Stafford some weapons — the best duo in the league at wide receiver — and good things are going to happen. This team doesn't always get mentioned in the same breath as the Eagles, Chiefs or the Bills, but they should."

"The Seahawks break into the top five this week after dominating on their cross-country trip to D.C. I've told you if they win, they would be in this week. And they did so in convincing fashion."

Sam Darnold had a perfect first half against the Commanders on Sunday, throwing four touchdowns and zero incompletions. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"The Pats have all the intangibles dialed in and look like a classic New England football team. We haven't seen that in a few years. We need a name for this kind of thing. What are we calling it, ‘The Vrabel Way?’ Kinda catchy, isn't it?"

Just like Sam Darnold, Mac Jones also had an efficient start in the 49ers' win over the Giants. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)