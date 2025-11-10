NFL Week 10: 11 Stats That Defined a Fascinating Week of Football

With the second half of the 2025 NFL season underway, the first week's slate of games were filled with statements being made, and MVP frontrunners further polishing their résumés.

Following a relatively lackluster Thursday night game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Atlanta Falcons in an overtime thriller in Berlin to start the day, while the Los Angeles Chargers thrashed the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the night. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor put up one of the season's best performances in that banger — or as they say in German, "knaller" — of a matchup against the Falcons.

We took a closer look at Taylor's performance in Sunday's game here. Now, let's take a broader look at his stats and other notable nuggets that defined Week 10 in the NFL:

1. Jonathan Taylor is one of three players in NFL history to have multiple career games with 240-plus rushing yards, joining Corey Dillon and O.J. Simpson. He's also the fourth player in NFL history to have 7,000-plus rush yards and 70-plus touchdowns before turning 27 years old, joining Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson. Taylor rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts' OT win in Berlin.

2. The New England Patriots had three rookies score 50-plus yard offensive touchdowns today. The last time that happened was in 1998 by the Minnesota Vikings — Randy Moss scored all three touchdowns on Thanksgiving. Running back TreVeyon Henderson ran for two of those scores, while Kyle Williams had a 72-yard touchdown grab for his first career score in the Patriots' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. The Houston Texans pulled off the fifth comeback win this season by a team down 15-plus points entering the 4th quarter, extending the record for the most in a season in NFL history (never been more than three prior to 2025). They came back from a 29-10 deficit to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars.

4. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the fifth player in NFL history to eclipse 40+ scrimmage touchdowns before turning 24 years old. joining Barry Sanders, Randy Moss, Emmitt Smith, and Jim Brown. Gibbs scored three touchdowns in the Lions' win over the Washington Commanders.

5. Seventy-seven players since 1970 have 20,000 pass yards in a 100-game span. Eighty-six players since 1970 have 6,000 rush yards in a 100-game span. Only one has done both: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who made his 100th career start in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

6. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the first player in NFL history with four-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions in three straight games. He also became the ninth quarterback in NFL history to reach 400-plus career touchdown passes, throwing four touchdowns in the Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers.

7. The three games in the late window averaged 66.7 combined points per game, the most in any window (early/late/primetime) with multiple games since at least 2000. On top of the Rams' 42-26 win, both the Seattle Seahawks and Lions picked up 44-22 wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Commanders, respectively.

8. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is the second player since 1970 with an 80% completion percentage and 13 yards per attempt in two straight games, joining Kurt Warner (min. 10 att.). Warner did it in 1999, when he won MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

9. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba passed Julio Jones for the most receiving yards by a player in their team’s first nine games of a season in the Super Bowl era on Sunday. He logged 93 receiving yards against the Cardinals, giving him 1,041 receiving yards on the season.

10. Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had 258 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Seahawks, and lost by 22 points. He’s the seventh quarterback in NFL history to have 250-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns and zero interceptions and have his team lose by 22 or more, and the first since 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick in 2015.

11. Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has had five-plus receptions in nine straight games, tying Jason Witten for the third-longest streak by a tight end in NFL history. McBride had nine receptions for 127 yards and a TD on Sunday.