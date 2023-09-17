National Football League NFL Week 1 top viral moments: Sights and sounds from around the league Updated Sep. 17, 2023 4:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NFL season churns on with an action-packed Week 2 Sunday slate.

Fans, players and analysts are chiming in, reacting to all the big plays and off-field hijinks from throughout the afternoon.

Here is what the internet was buzzing about during the second NFL Sunday of the 2023 season!

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Honoring a legend

A day after the Lions unveiled their statue of Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown wore a special jersey commemorating the Lions legend when he arrived for Sunday's game.

55 ski masks, 55 burgers, 55 points?

"I Think You Should Leave" star Tim Robinson was on hand to root on his Lions on Sunday, joining alongside fellow actor Sam Richardson, who brought a ski mask, per C.J. Gardner-Johnson's orders.

"I'm talking to America here, excuse me."

Geno Smith thought he avoided an intentional grounding on a play early in the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks QB wasn't able to avoid the penalty.

So, Smith approached the ref to voice his displeasure over the call as the ref was on the mic, dropping a message to Smith that everyone could hear.

Streak over

Jared Goff's pick-6 in the fourth ended his streak of 383 straight passes without throwing an interception, falling just 20 short of the NFL record.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

A special debut

John Metchie made his NFL debut on Sunday after missing the entirety of his rookie season due to his battle with Leukemia.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker showing off

Bake Mayfield somehow threw a completion as he was falling to the ground, tossing the ball right before he would've been sacked with a sidearm angle reminiscent of Patrick Mahomes.

Even the NFL's X account had some snark on the play.

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Jump man attempt fails

Josh Allen tried to hurdle over a Raiders defender to get into the end zone. It didn't end well for him, getting knocked down as he wasn't able to clear the jump.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

A star is home

AJ Green made his way back to the place where his career started, serving as the "Ruler of the Jungle" for Sunday's Bengals game. He signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Bengals on Saturday.

Rocking gear of two greats

Odell Beckham Jr. wore a shirt of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and a pair of cleats with Randy Moss' name on them ahead of Sunday's game.

Bengals facing boo birds

As Cincinnati struggled for much of the first three quarters, Bengals fans expressed their disappointment, booing the offense as the unit didn't score a touchdown until late in the third quarter. Joe Burrow only had 84 passing yards prior to the team's first touchdown drive.

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson cautioned fans to relax, though.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Donovan Smith is open!

After Chiefs receivers struggled in their season-opening loss last week, Patrick Mahomes decided to toss the ball to a new receiver in Week 2, hitting left tackle Donovan Smith for a completion. Of course, the play didn't count because you can't throw the ball to an offensive lineman.

Travis Kelce's touchdown gets NFL fans excited

The star tight end made his return on Sunday, leading some to say that Kansas City's high-powered offense kind of looked like its usual self again while others joked about his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Dressed to the nines for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Titans star Derrick Henry arrived at the stadium for Sunday's game rocking a special suit and wearing a sombrero to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Offensive lineman 2-point conversion

The Chargers opted to go for two instead of settling for just an extra point after scoring a touchdown that put them up, 9-0, in the first quarter. But they had a trick play dialed up, with Justin Herbert tossing a pass to a wide-open Trey Pipkins, who plays on the Titans' offensive line.

The play got many excited on social media, including FOX Sports' and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, who dubbed the play "ThiccTwo."

Coming up:

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Mad dash!

Cowboys fans sprinted for standing room seats when the doors opened ahead of their home opener against the Jets on Sunday.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

