National Football League
NFL Week 1 Big Bets Recap: Bettor wins 13k after wagering a dime on 5-leg parlay
National Football League

NFL Week 1 Big Bets Recap: Bettor wins 13k after wagering a dime on 5-leg parlay

Published Sep. 9, 2024 12:04 p.m. ET
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

With the NFL season kicking off, there was a slew of major wagers dropping at sportsbooks across the country. And as no surprise, results were mixed for the high-roller bettors who ponied up big cash.

One of the largest reported bets in the NFL Week 1 odds market was a monster $300,000 play on Ravens moneyline +130 vs. the Chiefs. The wager was placed at DraftKings Sportsbook by Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports.

If Baltimore had won Thursday’s regular-season opener, then Portnoy would’ve profited $390,000, for a $690,000 total payout. But the Ravens fell 27-20 after an apparent final-seconds touchdown was overturned following a review. Isaiah Likely’s catch was nullified by perhaps one inch, as his toe was just barely out of bounds.

Let’s dive into more notable wagers and parlay winners from NFL Week 1 betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Portnoy’s bet wasn’t the only biggie in the Ravens-Chiefs showdown. At South Point sportsbook in Las Vegas, a customer put $220,000 on Baltimore to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Another South Point customer countered with a $110,000 play on Chiefs -2.5. That bettor left quite satisfied, banking a $100,000 win ($210,000 total payout), while the $220,000 Ravens wager went begging.

Other notable big bets from Week 1:

  • $250,000 Vikings moneyline -125 vs. Giants. Minnesota rolled 28-6, so the Caesars Sports bettor profited a healthy $200,000 ($450,000 total payout).
  • $135,000 Texans -2.5 vs. Colts (Caesars). Houston narrowly won 29-27, failing to cover.
  • $110,000 Packers +2.5 vs. Eagles (South Point). Green Bay falls short 34-29.
  • $55,000 Packers-Eagles Over 49 (South Point). The total easily cleared 49, so the bettor profited $50,000 ($105,000 total payout).

Then there were these two monsters from the same bettor at Caesars Sports. Both bets cashed on the final play of the Jaguars-Dolphins game.

The wager on Dolphins -2.5 (-151) — on which the bettor bought down the number from Miami -3.5 to -2.5 — netted a $200,000 profit ($502,000 total payout). The Miami moneyline -178 bet nabbed $100,000 in profit ($278,000 total payout).

Quite a way to win $300,000.

Parlay of the Year?

A DraftKings Sportsbook customer saw some of the most ridiculous ROI one could imagine on Sunday. The bettor put literally 10 cents on a five-leg parlay of first touchdown scorer in five games:

Lo and behold, each of those five players scored the first TD in their respective games. And the odds of that happening were a whopping +13721300 — or in a slightly more digestible format, 137213/1.

So that bet of one thin dime returned a profit of $13,721.30.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, a customer played a same-game parlay in Packers-Eagles of Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown/Christian Watson, Anytime Touchdown/Saquon Barkley Two or More Touchdowns. The bet was for $25 at odds of +4808, so the customer rolled away with $1,202 in profit.

Speedy Payout

Let’s wrap it up with a standard straight bet on a unique market. A DraftKings customer put $20 on the Saints’ Shaheed +7500 to be the first TD scorer in any of Sunday’s games.

Shaheed hit paydirt just 2:52 into the Saints’ 47-10 home rout of Carolina. Derek Carr connected with Shaheed on a 59-yard pass play. So the bettor hit paydirt with a nifty $1,500 win.

Not a bad Sunday's worth of work, if you can get it. 

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on college football and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Gambling
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys, Dak Prescott agree on four-year, $240M contract extension

Cowboys, Dak Prescott agree on four-year, $240M contract extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes