NFL Watchability Rankings: The 10 Best Teams to Watch on Sundays

We all love watching NFL football, but there are levels to it.

Some teams, you can’t wait until they play. You know that there will be fireworks or drama or both. Other teams … well, you know the product won’t be easy on the eyes. Whether they’re low-scoring or constantly on the wrong end of blowouts, these teams — unless you're a die-hard fan — are on your screen only if no one else is playing.

That brings us to my rankings, for which I have gauged the watchability of every NFL team. Below, you'll find my top 10.

Naturally, clubs that are high-scoring and those that consistently play close games will rank high. So, while there is some overlap with what you’d consider a traditional power ranking of the best teams in the NFL, there are distinct differences with this list.

Alright, let’s dive in:

Point differential: +64

One-score games: 1

One-score wins: 1

The Lions haven’t been in many close games this season, but their offense is so darn fun to watch and can beat defenses in so many different ways. Even with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson out of the picture, Detroit’s offense continues to show plenty of creativity and innovation under new playcaller John Morton.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions are the most watchable team in the NFL right now. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Point differential: -1

One-score games: 7

One-score wins: 2

The team with the NFL’s best offense is an easy choice for the must-watch tier. And it’s not just because of Jonathan Taylor, who’s playing at an MVP level as a running back. Resurgent quarterback Daniel Jones is surrounded by a deep and talented cast of pass-catchers.

Daniel Jones (#17) and Jonathan Taylor have pushed the surprising Colts to the top of the NFL standings, making them far more watchable than in recent seasons. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Point differential: +116

One-score games 3

One-score wins: 2

The Cardinals are not a good team, but they're playing the most dramatic games in the NFL right now, as their point differential indicates. That makes them an entertaining watch for casual fans. They held a lead late in the fourth quarter in four of their past five games, all losses.

Point differential: +57

One-score games: 5

One-score wins: 3

Week 8 result: bye

Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have arguably been the league's most exciting quarterback-receiver duo. Plus, each of the Seahawks’ past four games has been decided by eight or fewer points.

Point differential: +58

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 2

The Rams are one of the most fun teams to watch in football, between Sean McVay’s creativity and Matthew Stafford’s skill throwing the football. Top receiver Puka Nacua is set to return this week, keeping the stock on Los Angeles high moving forward.



Puka Nacua (#12) and Matthew Stafford have a special connection in the Rams' offense. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Point differential: +62

One-score games: 3

One-score wins: 0

For the first time in a few years, the Chiefs are aesthetically pleasing to watch on offense. Patrick Mahomes has been more aggressive with the deep ball, and with No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice just back from suspension, the fireworks should continue.

Point differential: +19

One-score games: 5

One-score wins: 4:

The Bucs started the season flashing a flair for the dramatic — their first four victories all came on game-winning drives in the last minute — but they’ve been kind of dull the past couple of weeks. It’s not something that pulls them out of the must-watch tier for me right now, but it’s worth monitoring. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has cooled off, perhaps because Tampa Bay has dealt with plenty of injuries on offense.

Definitely in the Quad Box

Point differential: +67

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 3

Drake Maye, who’s morphing into an elite quarterback, is quickly becoming must-see TV. He throws the best deep ball in the NFL right now.

Drake Maye is quickly becoming a star quarterback in his first season under new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Point differential: +23

One-score games: 6

One-score wins: 5

Even when the Eagles were winning ugly at the start of the season, their games had drama. Now, we’ve seen Philly’s passing game and star running back Saquon Barkley get going in back-to-back weeks.

Point differential: +56

One-score games: 6

One-score wins: 4

Not only are the Broncos consistently in close games, but their offense has come alive in back-to-back weeks. In Week 7, Bo Nix & Co. scored 33 points in the fourth quarter of Denver's historic comeback victory over the Giants. The Broncos followed that up with a season-high 44 points against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Point differential: +43

One-score games: 3

One-score wins: 1

Point differential: +61

One-score games: 2

One-score wins: 1

Point differential: -4

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 1

Point differential: +15

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 3

Point differential: 0

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 3

Who Are They Playing?

Point differential: -4

One-score games: 5

One-score wins: 4

Point differential: -9

One-score games: 5

One-score wins: 3

Point differential: -17

One-score games: 3

One-score wins: 2

Point differential: +50

One-score game: 4

One-score wins: 0

Point differential: -36

One-score game: 2

One-score wins: 0

Maybe the Octo-Box

Point differential: +10

One-score games: 2

One-score wins: 0

Point differential: -38

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 3

Point differential: -42

One-score games: 3

One-score win: 1

Point differential: -79

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 3

Point differential: -34

One-score games: 2

One-score win: 1

Point differential: -7

One-score games: 4

One-score wins: 2

Don’t Bother

Point differential: -58

One-score games: 3

One-score win: 1

Point differential: -81

One-score games: 3

One-score wins: 0

Point differential: -77

One-score games: 2

One-score win: 1

Point differential: -53

One-score games: 6

One-score win: 1

Point differential: -65 point differential

One-score games: 4

One-score win: 1

Point differential: -120

One-score games: 2

One-score win: 1

