Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Patriots on the Brink; Seahawks, Rams Climb

Week 10 has been defined by statement wins by the Seahawks, Rams, Lions and Chargers. But what's an NFL Sunday in 2025 without a huge upset, and this week it was the Dolphins shocking the Bills. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Patriots rolled on, both getting their seventh straight win.

Heading into an epic Eagles-Packers matchup on Monday night, let's see where everyone stands after some high-scoring Week 10 action.

Coming off their bye week and heading into Green Bay Monday night, the Eagles seem to be rounding into form. They added some pieces around the deadline (Jaelan Phillips and Brandon Graham) and have a more settled offensive approach, which could make them unbeatable down the stretch.

The football world keeps waiting for the Patriots’ Cinderella run to end, but the clock is not striking midnight on Mike Vrabel’s squad. While second-year quarterback Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level, the head coach is utilizing creative time management strategies to manipulate the game. Given New England's ability to shrink the game using various "turtle" (slow-down) tactics, the AFC East leaders are built for the postseason.

Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks taking no prisoners against inferior foes. The emerging NFC heavyweight has issued first-round knockouts against overmatched opponents, showcasing its dominance on both sides of the ball. Whether relying on an explosive offense sparked by Sam Darnold or leaning on a stifling defense to suffocate quarterbacks behind a disruptive frontline, the Seahawks have all the requisite pieces to make a title run.

The Matthew Stafford-for-MVP campaign is starting to gain traction with the veteran quarterback painting weekly masterpieces from the pocket. The 17th-year pro has transformed the Rams’ three-tight-end package into a scoring machine that is impossible to defend. With the defense putting on weekly pass rush and coverage clinics, the Rams are playing their best football heading down the stretch.

Daniel Jones is struggling with turnovers, but Jonathan Taylor can single-handedly carry the Colts to the winner’s circle. The NFL’s leading rusher surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with a spectacular 244-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Falcons in Berlin that showcased his "take over the game" skills as a downhill runner. Though the Colts need to get their QB1 back on track, Taylor’s dominance between the tackles can steady the offense until Jones finds his way.

It has not been easy for the Broncos to get to eight wins, but Sean Payton can rely on his defense to keep the score within range until his offense can make a pivotal play to pull the game out in the fourth quarter. While the Broncos’ penchant for engaging in nail-biters makes it harder to include them in the title contender conversation, there is something to be said for finding various ways to win close games.

Despite dropping a tough one to the surging Patriots, the Buccaneers are positioned to enter the postseason as a division champ with a loaded offense that shines even without its stars in the lineup. Baker Mayfield has formed a bond with rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka that should make Tampa's offense nearly impossible to defend when injured vets Mike Evans and Chris Godwin return to action. With the running game holding up despite Bucky Irving being sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Buccaneers’ offensive potential gives them a chance to make a deep postseason run as a dark-horse contender.

After swiping the call sheet from his offensive coordinator, Dan Campbell got the Lions back on track by building the game plan around his top players instead of his favorite plays. The tactic worked brilliantly in a rout of the Commanders, with David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta combining their talents to help Jared Goff flourish as a distributor. As Campbell helps the Lions rekindle their offensive magic, the gritty squad from Motown could reemerge as the team no one wants to face down the stretch.

The Packers have a chance to show they're one of the NFL's elite teams when they host the defending champs on Monday night. But much of that depends on quarterback Jordan Love, whose inconsistencies are the only thing keeping Green Bay from running roughshod over the league. Though the turnover-obsessed defense can overcome some of Love’s failings, the Packers will not challenge for a Super Bowl crown until their QB1 consistently plays at an elite level.

An impressive Sunday night beatdown of the Steelers showcased the best version of the Chargers. From the efficient passing game built around Justin Herbert’s talents as a mobile playmaker to the sneaky running game to the stifling defense that taxes quarterbacks’ brains, the Chargers are starting to look like the total package.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .