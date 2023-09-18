National Football League
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers, Cowboys stay on top; Dolphins, Ravens move up
National Football League

NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers, Cowboys stay on top; Dolphins, Ravens move up

Updated Sep. 18, 2023 10:46 p.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season has already featured a pair of wild NFC East comebacks and two overtime thrillers. But solid wins by the 49ers and Cowboys keep them atop my top 10, with Dallas showing it has a dangerous offense to match its defense. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Ravens move up and the Falcons and Commanders, who rallied to beat the Broncos in Denver, break into new territory after missing the postseason. And don't forget about the Bills, who showed their might in a blowout of the Raiders.

With the Saints-Panthers and Browns-Steelers games still on the Week 2 docket, here is my NFL top 10.

1. San Francisco 49ers 
Record: 2-0; Last Week: 1

The Brock Purdy-led squad can whip opponents with power or finesse. The second-year pro complements a punishing running game with pinpoint passing and fearless leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dallas Cowboys 
Record: 2-0; Last Week: 2

With back-to-back dominant performances showcasing the Cowboys' explosive potential on offense and their disruptive prowess on defense, Mike McCarthy has his team looking like a legitimate title contender.

3. Miami Dolphins 
Record: 2-0; Last Week: 7

Tua Tagovailoa has the Dolphins offense clicking on all cylinders. With a world-class track team on their perimeter, the Dolphins overwhelm opponents with their speed and explosiveness.

[McKenna: Tua Tagovailoa dissected Patriots defense and Bill Belichick’s elaborate game plan]

4. Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 2-0; Last Week: 3

It has not been pretty, but the Eagles have raced out to a solid start that has showcased their ability to win without playing their A-game.

David Helman looks at if the Cowboys are the NFL's best team for far.

David Helman looks at if the Cowboys are the NFL's best team for far.

5. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 1-1; Last Week: 5

If the "Big 3" (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones) are suited up and playing, the champs are hard to beat. Their experience and expertise result in timely playmaking in big games.

6. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 2-0; Last Week: 10

The new-look offense is a work in progress, but Lamar Jackson remains one of the most dangerous players in the NFL. The former MVP continues to make enough splash plays to guide the Ravens to the winner's circle.

7. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 2-0; Last Week: NR

Arthur Smith has transformed Atlanta's run-heavy offense into an unstoppable force. Rookie Bijan Robinson is as good as advertised as an electric playmaker with elite runner-receiver skills.

Falcons, Commanders among David Helman's most surprising teams

Falcons, Commanders among David Helman's most surprising teams

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

8. Buffalo Bills
Record: 1-1; Last Week: NR

Credit Sean McDermott and Josh Allen for a bounce-back game that silenced the naysayers questioning the Bills' title hopes.

9. Detroit Lions
Record: 1-1; Last Week: 6

Despite an overtime loss to the Seahawks in Week 2, the Lions are rounding into form as a legitimate contender in the NFC.

10. Washington Commanders
Record: 2-0; Last Week: NR

Ron Rivera's squad has shown impressive toughness and resilience in overcoming a little adversity to chalk up back-to-back wins. 

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game

2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes