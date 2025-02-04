National Football League NFL Super Bowl LIX Big Bets report: Bettor wagers $800k on Eagles to win it all Updated Feb. 4, 2025 4:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NFL now down to just Super Bowl odds, it’s a good time to check in on any high-paying futures parlays or major wagers still live to either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

At the moment, five days before the Chiefs and Eagles clash in New Orleans, there are a few notable bets to report. That includes the two biggest wagers so far, closing in on the first $1 million bet.

Read on for more on those tickets and other intriguing Super Bowl bets ahead of the Feb. 9 showdown on FOX.

Fly Eagles Fly

Multiple sportsbooks are noting that the Eagles' moneyline is a popular play. A couple of high-rollers went in huge at BetMGM Nevada sportsbooks on the Las Vegas Strip.

One customer put a whopping $800,000 on Eagles' moneyline +110. If Philly wins Sunday, then the bettor profits a massive $880,000, for a total payout of $1.68 million.

Similarly, BetMGM Nevada took a $750,000 Eagles' moneyline +110. That wager would profit $825,000, for a total payout of $1.575 million.

Those are the two largest reported bets so far on Super Bowl LIX.

Two more Eagles' moneyline plays that stand out:

Rampart Casino in Las Vegas took a $50,000 bet on Philly +115, to win $57,500 (total payout $107,500).

Caesars Sports took $50,000 on Philly +110, to win $55,000 (total payout $105,000).

Philly has also taken a few sizable Super Bowl futures bets. On Jan. 19, just before the Eagles’ 28-22 divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, a Caesars Sports customer decided to get down early on the game.

The bettor wagered $200,000 on Eagles +275 to lift the trophy. If Jalen Hurts & Co. can beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, then the bettor will collect $550,000 in profit, for a total payout of $750,000.

At Borgata Sportsbook, a BetMGM shop in Atlantic City, a customer put $50,000 on Eagles +700 to win the Super Bowl. That bet was made on Jan. 12, in the hours leading up to Philly’s 22-10 win vs. Green Bay on Wild Card Weekend.

An Eagles Super Bowl title will give that bettor a $350,000 win (total payout $400,000). That same customer, on that same day, also made a $50,000 bet on Eagles +325 to win the NFC. So the bettor already collected $162,500 on that wager ($212,500 total payout).

Prior to the Week 18 games, a Caesars' customer put $20,000 on Philadelphia +650 to win the Super Bowl. If the Eagles win it all, that bettor will net $130,000 (total payout $150,000).

Caesars also had a customer wager $25,000 on Eagles +700 in early January. That bet would net $175,000 in profit (total payout $200,000), if Philly finishes the job.

Will Saquon Barkley be the Super Bowl difference-maker?

Hail To The Chiefs

Much like Philadelphia, the largest reported Super Bowl bet so far on Kansas City is on the moneyline, and it was placed at BetMGM in Vegas.

A customer put $326,000 on Chiefs moneyline -130. If K.C. just wins the game, regardless of margin, then the bettor profits $260,769.23, for a total payout of $586,769.23.

BetRivers saw two notable Chiefs' moneyline wagers:

$63,370 Chiefs -135. To win $46,940.74 (total payout $110,310.74)

$55,000 Chiefs -132. To win $41,666.67 (total payout $96,666.67)

Also, like Philly, Kansas City has seen a couple noteworthy championship futures bets. Way back on Feb. 14, 2024 — shortly after K.C.’s 25-22 win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII — a DraftKings Sportsbook customer put $22,000 on Chiefs +650 to win Super Bowl LIX.

It’s been a long wait since. But if K.C. pulls off the three-peat, then that bettor will profit $143,000 (total payout $165,000).

More recently, on Jan. 26, a Caesars' bettor put $50,000 on Chiefs +210 to win the Super Bowl. The customer profits $105,000 (total payout $155,000) if Kansas City beats Philly.

Total-ly Awesome

Some sizable bets are starting to trickle in on the total, as well. Once again, the largest reported bets so far were taken on the Vegas Strip at BetMGM.

One customer put $150,000 on Under 49.5, to win $125,000 (total payout $275,000). Another customer put $138,600 on Under 49.5, to win $115,500 (total payout $254,100).

Caesars took a $110,000 bet on Under 49.5, to win $100,000 (total payout $210,000). And Station Sports in Las Vegas took $55,000 on Under 50, to win $50,000 (total payout $105,000).

Parlay Partay

Of course, there are countless futures parlays that end with the Super Bowl winner. The beauty of these bets is that they’re often a little to win a lot. And they’ve often been percolating for months.

For instance: Even before March Madness last season, a DraftKings Sportsbook customer put this $100 four-leg parlay together:

The odds on that wager were +76130, or just over 761/1. That means this bettor is now on the precipice of winning a whopping $76,130 from a $100 investment.

A FanDuel Sportsbook customer put 25 bucks on the following four-leg parlay:

Spain +440 to win the European Championship soccer tournament

Argentina +175 to win the Copa América soccer tournament

Ohio State +420 to win the College Football Playoff

Chiefs +600 to win the Super Bowl

Add that all up, and you’ve got odds of +53954, or about 540/1.

If Kansas City wins its third straight Super Bowl, then the bettor turns that modest $25 into $13,513.

MVP Money

Multiple sportsbooks have had Super Bowl MVP odds up since early in the postseason. The largest reported play so far came at BetMGM: $25,000 on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce +1500.

If Kelce lifts the MVP trophy, the bettor pockets a healthy $375,000.

The most interesting MVP wagers so far are long-shot plays on the two place-kickers. Caesars Sports took a modest $550 bet on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker +100000 (1000/1), and a $550 wager on Eagles kicker Jake Elliott +100000 (1000/1), as well.

If either bet wins, the profit is a massive $550,000. Caesars also took a $100 wager on Butker +100000, to win $100,000.

At Hard Rock Bet in Florida, one customer made a play on each kicker, too:

$50 Elliott +50000 (500/1), to win $25,000

$50 Butker +25000 (250/1), to win $12,550.

Pardon the pun, but those plays could certainly kick-start the bank accounts of those bettors.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

