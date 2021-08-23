National Football League
NFL Preseason: Top moments from Jaguars vs. Saints NFL Preseason: Top moments from Jaguars vs. Saints
National Football League

NFL Preseason: Top moments from Jaguars vs. Saints

21 mins ago

It's Monday night, so that means there is football to be played.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to New Orleans to take on the Saints to conclude Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

For the Jaguars, it's another chance for them to get a look at Trevor Lawrence – the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft – in live game action. Meanwhile, the Saints look to move closer in naming a starting quarterback between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Here are the top moments from Monday night:

Going deep

It didn't take long for the Saints to get on the board, scoring on their first drive of the game.

With the starting quarterback position up for grabs, Winston certainly helped his case to earn the job with his performance early, connecting on a 43-yard bomb to Marquez Callaway.

Run it back

The connection between Winston and Callaway was so nice they decided to do it twice.

The tandem hooked up for their second touchdown of the first quarter on a 29-yard strike that put Callaway over the 100-yard mark in the first quarter.

The second connection gave the Saints a 14-0 lead.

