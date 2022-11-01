National Football League NFL Power Rankings: Eagles fly to the top; Bengals, Bucs, Jags tumble 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The list of the league's best is growing a bit — but how much, exactly?

Throughout the season, it has felt clear that Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City are a step or two above the rest of the league. For my money, that still feels true. But as we move into the second half of the season and more teams start to play each other, we're starting to see some separation.

Across the league landscape, you're starting to see playoff contenders emerge from the fray, whether it's Minnesota, Dallas, Tennessee or — yes, the Seattle Seahawks.

Good luck figuring out any kind of true pecking order, as I'm sure a lot of you will hate mine. But the postseason field is 14, not three, and at the very least that field is starting to take a clearer shape.

Here are the Power Rankings heading into Week 9:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0): Behold, a change at the top. The Eagles rolled over Pittsburgh with ease, which was enough to lift them past the Bills in this weekly beauty pageant. There are a lot of reasons the Eagles remain the league's only unbeaten team, but they wouldn't look nearly this good had their quarterback not taken his game to a new level. Of course, it helps being able to throw to A.J. Brown, but Jalen Hurts is right in the thick of the MVP race — and deservedly so.

2. Buffalo Bills (6-1): Look, we're splitting hairs at this point. The Bills are one of the league's best teams — perhaps even the league's best team. But they played with their food against the Packers, failing to score a second-half touchdown and turning the ball over twice. It speaks to the Bills' ability that they were able to beat Green Bay 27-17 despite those miscues. But it's enough to push them down to the second spot on the board.

3. Minnesota Vikings (6-1): The Vikings don't like to make it comfortable, as every single one of their five straight wins has been by one possession. Credit is due to their defense in this most recent victory over Arizona. After Kirk Cousins and the offense pushed the lead to 34-26, the defense got an interception, a turnover on downs and sacked Kyler Murray to close out the win.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2): The Chiefs have the best scoring offense in the league and went into their bye week leading the AFC West. Not to be satisfied, they swung a trade for receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants. If the move pays off, this offense might regain the speed element that's been missing since Tyreek Hill left town. That's a terrifying thought for the rest of the league.

5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2): Like Jerry Jones said himself, the Cowboys would've walked to Chicago if you had told them in September that Sunday's win against the Bears would boost them to 6-2 despite losing Dak Prescott for six weeks to a broken thumb. Prescott and the Dallas offense had their best day of the year, showing a glimpse of how good this group can be if everything clicks.

6. Tennessee Titans (5-2): The Titans are going to keep flying under the radar because their games aren't very entertaining. But dig this: Over the past month, the Titans defense is allowing just 13.5 points per game, and Derrick Henry is averaging 141 yards per outing. Not a flashy combination, but an effective one.

7. New York Giants (6-2): The Giants have been holding their offense together with duct tape, so it's not a big surprise that things stalled a bit when Seattle limited their run game. Despite that, the Giants may have had a chance to steal another win if not for two brutal special teams turnovers. That's probably something worth evaluating during the bye week.

8. Baltimore Ravens (5-3): Maybe that win in Tampa isn't as impressive as we would've thought a month ago. Still, considering the Ravens' issues holding onto leads, it was impressive the way Lamar Jackson and the offense managed to answer every Buccaneers rally in the second half. Factor in the injuries Baltimore suffered on Thursday night, and this was a nice win.

9. Miami Dolphins (5-3): If they'd known for sure the impact Tyreek Hill would make, I bet the Dolphins would've paid even more to get him from Kansas City. The guy is averaging 120 yards per game as a Dolphin, and that includes the three-week stretch when Tua Tagovailoa wasn't available. Speaking of Tua, he just seems to always know where to go with the ball, and this Miami offense is back to looking like one of the league's best.

10. San Francisco 49ers (4-4): It felt like Kyle Shanahan was going out of his way to showcase just what Christian McCaffrey is capable of — as if we needed the reminder. We know this defense is legit, and we already knew the offense was versatile. Add a running back who's capable of throwing up 183 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, and you've definitely got a group that looks like one of the NFC's best.

11. Seattle Seahawks (5-3): Geno Smith's continued success is one of the stories of the season. But let's give some props to one of the crazier things happening in the NFL this year: this Seahawks draft class. Ken Walker III had the game-clinching touchdown, and fellow second-round pick Boye Mafe had his second sack of the season. Six of the Seahawks' nine rookie draft picks are starting and contributing for this team. Hell of a haul for Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3): For all the hype about the AFC West, it's still looking like "The Chiefs and Everyone Else" through eight weeks. That said, the Chargers are exiting their bye week with a winning record. With a chance to get guys healthier, can they look more like a contender in the second half of the season?

13. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4): It figures that Cincinnati would struggle without Ja'Marr Chase in the lineup, but that Monday night loss to the Browns felt excessive. This looked like the Bengals from Weeks 1-3, when Joe Burrow didn't have time to throw and couldn't find anyone downfield when he did. If that weren't bad enough, this secondary looks like it's in deep trouble after suffering multiple injuries on Monday.

14. New York Jets (5-3): Maybe it's harsh, but it's fair to point out that Zach Wilson hasn't been the biggest difference-maker in any of the Jets' four wins with him under center. On Sunday, his three picks were the biggest difference in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots. Clearly, Wilson doesn't have to be perfect for this to be a playoff-caliber team. But he has to be a lot better than that.

15. Los Angeles Rams (3-4): It was encouraging to see how the Rams were able to scheme up screens and quick throws to mitigate San Francisco's pass rush, but it wasn't enough. The offensive line is an ongoing issue, and that's going to put pressure on the offense to be perfect. It wasn't against the 49ers.

16. Atlanta Falcons (4-4): Your first place Atlanta Falcons — just like we all predicted when the season got underway. It felt weirdly fitting that the Falcons almost choked this away by allowing D.J. Moore to get behind a prevent defense. However weird the finish might've been, Atlanta stayed true to its identity — and actually got some production from the passing game, for good measure.

17. New England Patriots (4-4): This is the way it's going to be for this version of the Patriots. This offense just doesn't have a ton of firepower, but it can finagle its way to 20 or so points. When the defense is on, as it was against the Jets, that's a solid combination. This will likely never be a team that scares its opposition, but there is a recognizable recipe for success here.

18. Cleveland Browns (3-5): Monday night's trashing of the Bengals was the type of win that makes you wonder how the Browns ever lost four in a row. Given the Browns' struggles on defense, it's remarkable that Cleveland was able to even limit the Bengals, let alone shut them down almost completely. Jacoby Brissett has been solid more often than not this season, but this was easily his best game of the year.

19. Washington Commanders (4-4): Terry McLaurin's heroic grab to set up Washington's game-winning touchdown deserves more love than it got during a busy NFL Sunday. That's the price of playing during the early window. The Commanders are unlikely to care, having clawed back to .500. Taylor Heinicke is flawed but fun, and the Washington defense made the plays that mattered in the red zone.

20. Green Bay Packers (3-5): Is it weird if that somehow felt encouraging. Obviously, the Packers never felt close to beating the Bills, and their defense once again had a tough day at the office. But let's be honest: The Packers aren't on the Bills' level, and we knew that. At the very least, it's a bit of a silver lining to see Green Bay run the ball for 200 yards, while young receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure had big moments. This isn't a very good team, but maybe it can build on that performance.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5): The excuses stop holding water at some point. The offensive line has stabilized a bit, and all the key receivers are healthy. This offense still can't make anything happen. It doesn't seem like Tom Brady is on the same page with his receivers, and we know this team can't run the ball. Of course, the defense had an awful night against Baltimore, but that feels like a secondary concern compared to how erratic and ineffective this team looks moving the ball and scoring points.

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-5): Kyler Murray might be the only thing keeping this team afloat — but he's also not doing his best to help them, if that makes sense. As has often been the case, Murray's ability to escape pressure and extend plays makes him dangerous. But he's also good for a few questionable decisions, such as his two interceptions against Minnesota. One led to a backbreaking Vikings touchdown, and one hampered the Cardinals' comeback bid late in the fourth quarter. It's probably not fair to Murray, but the Cardinals don't have enough other things going for them for him to have lapses like that.

23. New Orleans Saints (3-5): This is the formula the Saints have to follow if they're going to make any kind of playoff push. The defense had been so bad these past few weeks, but New Orleans dominated the Raiders to an unbelievable degree. And while you can't count on a shutout every weekend, it's a good sign for the offense to see Alvin Kamara look more like himself.

24. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5): Just when you thought the Raiders might be putting it together, they lay one of the biggest eggs of the entire season. The Saints defense had allowed 28-plus points in four straight games, and New Orleans shut out Las Vegas. The Raiders didn't cross midfield until their last possession of the game, trailing 24-0 late in the fourth quarter. That's such an embarrassing effort for an offense with this much talent.

25. Denver Broncos (3-5): If Russell Wilson doesn't drive the offense 80 yards to the game-winning points in the final four minutes, there's no telling what happens. The Broncos would have been on their way back from London with an embattled head coach and a five-game losing streak. It's easy to imagine things getting ugly during the bye week. Instead, the Broncos take the week off with some good vibes for a change. Can this be the start of a turnaround?

26. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1): Sam Ehlinger played well enough for a guy making his first NFL start, though his red zone fumble was a backbreaker. The Colts couldn't convert their opportunities into touchdowns, and they wasted a strong defensive performance with a collapse inside the final 40 seconds. Disappointing season all the way around.

27. Chicago Bears (3-5): Obviously, allowing 200 rushing yards and 42 points isn't great for any NFL defense, so let's not call this a moral victory. Still, if the Bears' No. 1 priority is developing and evaluating Justin Fields, you have to feel encouraged about what we're seeing from this Bears offense. Since that long weekend off after scoring just seven points against Washington, Chicago is averaging 380 yards and 31 points per game. If the Bears can keep that growth going, it makes you feel a lot better about a losing record.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6): At what point do we start wondering about Trevor Lawrence? It hasn't been terrible for the former No. 1 overall pick, but it also hasn't been great. Sunday's loss to Denver was Jacksonville's fifth straight, and the Jags have scored more than 21 only once in that stretch. Lawrence has also turned the ball over 10 times on the season. I'm not trying to put the Jags' struggles solely on Lawrence, but I was hoping to see more of a leap in Year 2.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6): The Steelers are the most un-fun rollercoaster in the NFL. One week, they're a promising but flawed team, the next week they look like a league cellar-dweller. Sunday, they were the latter. The offense couldn't get out of its own way, incurring six of nine penalties, and the defense got completely steamrolled by the Eagles — or more specifically, by A.J. Brown. If history is any indicator, the Steelers probably won't look this bad next week against New Orleans. But they sure looked bad against Philadelphia.

30. Carolina Panthers (2-6): It's not a stretch to say D.J. Moore's unsportsmanlike penalty after the Hail Mary touchdown is the difference between the Panthers being in first place and last place in the NFC South. It's wild to think a missed extra point is all that's keeping the Panthers from a playoff spot. Obviously, this team still has a lot of flaws. But at the very least, they're showing themselves to be a tough out in the wake of parting ways with Matt Rhule.

31. Detroit Lions (1-6): The whole "scrappy" thing starts to get old after a while. The Lions have to find ways to finish games, because no one cares how tough you play when the record slips to 1-6. One week after playing surprisingly tough against Dallas, the Detroit defense allowed Miami to score points on five straight possessions.

32. Houston Texans (1-5-1): It feels not-great that the Texans got to go against Titans rookie QB Malik Willis, who threw for 56 yards and an interception in his first NFL start, and still never felt close to winning. That's probably due to a defense that allowed an absurd 314 rushing yards. Read that again. Derrick Henry got 219 on these guys, and the Titans still found 95 other rushing yards on the day.

