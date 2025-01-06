National Football League
NFL playoff team rankings: Chiefs lead a stacked field headed into postseason
Published Jan. 6, 2025 11:31 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

The final game of the final week of the regular season, a statement win by the Lions over the Vikings, finally set the seeding for the NFL playoffs. We've been waiting 18 weeks for this, and with five teams with 13 wins or more in the postseason, the tournament promises to be memorable. 

Will the Chiefs three-peat? Will the Bills win their first Super Bowl? Will the Lions reach their first? Or will an underdog like the Texans or Broncos catch fire and blaze a trail to New Orleans? It's going to be a very interesting month.

To kick things off, here's my ranking of the 14 teams entering the NFL playoffs.

1
Kansas City Chiefs
15-2

Until someone knocks off the back-to-back champs, they deserve to sit atop the charts. Patrick Mahomes & Co. showed they could win in various ways as a 15-win team. With a bye week to rest up and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Chiefs are already penciled in as the AFC representative in Super Bowl LIX. 

2
Detroit Lions
up from 4
15-2
3
Buffalo Bills
13-4
4
Minnesota Vikings
down from 2
14-3
5
Baltimore Ravens
up from 6
12-5
6
Philadelphia Eagles
down from 5
14-3
7
Washington Commanders
12-5
8
Los Angeles Chargers
up from 9
11-6
9
Los Angeles Rams
up from 10
10-7
10
Green Bay Packers
down from 8
11-6
11
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
previously unranked
10-7
12
Houston Texans
previously unranked
10-7
13
Denver Broncos
previously unranked
10-7
14
Pittsburgh Steelers
previously unranked
10-7

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

