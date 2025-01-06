National Football League NFL playoff team rankings: Chiefs lead a stacked field headed into postseason Published Jan. 6, 2025 11:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The final game of the final week of the regular season, a statement win by the Lions over the Vikings, finally set the seeding for the NFL playoffs. We've been waiting 18 weeks for this, and with five teams with 13 wins or more in the postseason, the tournament promises to be memorable.

Will the Chiefs three-peat? Will the Bills win their first Super Bowl? Will the Lions reach their first? Or will an underdog like the Texans or Broncos catch fire and blaze a trail to New Orleans? It's going to be a very interesting month.

To kick things off, here's my ranking of the 14 teams entering the NFL playoffs.

Until someone knocks off the back-to-back champs, they deserve to sit atop the charts. Patrick Mahomes & Co. showed they could win in various ways as a 15-win team. With a bye week to rest up and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Chiefs are already penciled in as the AFC representative in Super Bowl LIX.

2 Detroit Lions up from 4 15-2

The Sunday night beatdown of Minnesota showcased the Lions' potential as one of the heavyweights in the postseason tournament. Despite dealing with various injuries to some of their blue-chip players, the Lions continue to whip opponents behind an explosive offense and disruptive defense that relies heavily on blitz pressure. While skeptics wonder if the Lions can sustain their success with some of their top players on the sideline, the squad's toughness, tenacity and talent give Detroit a shot to win it all.

Josh Allen's explosive playmaking skills make the Bills offense nearly impossible to contain, with the MVP front-runner dazzling opponents as a dynamic runner-passer. With James Cook's emergence as a legitimate threat as a 1,000-yard rusher, Buffalo's offensive versatility could make it hard for opponents to keep the score under 30 when facing the squad in Western New York. Given the team's unbeaten record in front of the home fans, the Bills are primed to make a run at the title this season.

4 Minnesota Vikings down from 2 14-3

Do not let the NFC North title tilt overshadow a 14-win season that showcased the Vikings' dominant potential. Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores are masterful game planners who understand how to expose and exploit the weakest part of an opponent's roster. The duo's collective creativity overwhelms foes unable to deal with the team's scheme and superior talent in key spots. If the Vikings regain their swagger from a tough loss in the season finale, Minnesota could represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.

5 Baltimore Ravens up from 6 12-5

The Ravens are playing their best football heading into a tournament requiring them to be at their best. Lamar Jackson has played MVP-caliber ball, exhibiting the explosive dual-threat skills that make him nearly impossible to defend. Though he will need to take his game up a notch in the playoffs, he has a strong supporting cast around him that should alleviate the need for him to play "hero ball" in the playoffs.

6 Philadelphia Eagles down from 5 14-3

As one of the most talented teams in the league, the Eagles have the potential to make a run to the title game by relying on their stars to make big plays in crucial moments. While Jalen Hurts' injury is concerning, the Eagles' superior talent, particularly within the trenches, should enable them to continue to win without their QB1 at full strength. If Saquon Barkley and the running game are clicking, with the defense stonewalling opponents with an aggressive pass rush and suffocating coverage, the Eagles can take down any of the NFC's heavyweights in the tournament.

Jayden Daniels' emergence as a superstar has sparked a dramatic turnaround in the nation's capital. The dynamic dual-threat playmaker can put the Commanders offense on his back with improvisational skills. Moreover, Daniels can carve up defenses with surgical precision from a clean pocket, particularly with Terry McLaurin screaming past defenders on vertical routes. With an offense controlling the game on the ground or through the air, the Commanders can win in a shootout or grind-it-out affair on the road.

8 Los Angeles Chargers up from 9 11-6

Jim Harbaugh has transformed the Chargers into a tough-minded, gritty team capable of outworking and outlasting opponents over four quarters. While the presence of Justin Herbert enables the Chargers to shift to a different approach when needed, the team's rough-and-rugged style routinely lures opponents into a street fight in a phone booth. As the pressure of the playoffs forces opponents to adopt a more conservative approach, the Chargers are ideally suited to engage in slugfests that test each opponent's toughness, physicality and resilience.

9 Los Angeles Rams up from 10 10-7

The Rams' blue-collar approach lacks pizzazz, but Sean McVay finds various ways to win through superb game management and situational execution. Though it helps to have a fourth-quarter comeback specialist in Matthew Stafford, the Rams' ability to force teams to play on their terms makes them a nightmare in a win-or-go-home contest in front of their home crowd.

10 Green Bay Packers down from 8 11-6

Matt LaFleur's squad is talented enough to go the distance, but Green Bay's playoff hopes hinge on Jordan Love's performance. The fifth-year pro must play at an MVP level for the Packers to win shootouts against the high-powered offenses in the NFC bracket. If Love takes care of the ball and takes advantage of the short fields created by the Packers' opportunistic defense, the NFC's No. 7 seed could make an unexpected run through the tournament.

Baker Mayfield leads an emerging offensive juggernaut into the playoffs with enough firepower to create problems for opponents. The former No. 1 overall pick has found a reliable connection with Mike Evans, complementing a punishing rushing attack that overwhelms and overpowers opponents at the point of attack. As Todd Bowles heats up opponents with a barrage of blitzes designed to create big plays and turnovers, the Buccaneers' risky complementary approach makes them dangerous in a single-elimination tournament.

12 Houston Texans previously unranked 10-7

C.J. Stroud has not played at an elite level for most of the season, but the second-year pro remains one of the most dangerous passers in the league. Although the losses of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell rob him of a pair of dynamic playmakers, Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz can carry the load as chain-movers in a ball-controlled offense. If the defense can keep the score down with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter wreaking havoc off the edges, the Texans could re-emerge as viable contenders in the playoffs.

13 Denver Broncos previously unranked 10-7

Bo Nix is flourishing as the Broncos' QB1 under Sean Payton's direction. The rookie playmaker is on a heater heading into the tournament with nine touchdowns and just one interception in his last three starts. With a stingy defense backing him up, Nix gives the Broncos a puncher's chance to knock off a more talented opponent in the wild-card round.

14 Pittsburgh Steelers previously unranked 10-7

Mike Tomlin's squad limps into the postseason on a four-game losing streak that exposed the cracks in the team's foundation. Offensively, Russell Wilson & Co. lack rhythm, continuity and chemistry in the passing game. The lack of explosive plays through the air has enabled opponents to stuff the running game with loaded boxes. Though the defense can win with minimal offensive contributions, the Steelers could look be one-and-done in the playoffs if the offense continues struggling.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

