National Football League NFL Playoff Picture: A look at the postseason heading into Week 18 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A whopping 18 teams remain in contention for NFL playoff spots heading into the league's inaugural Week 18 slate.

It's the highest number of teams with a fighting chance heading into the season's final week in more than a decade and the third-most ever, behind 20 in 2006 and 19 in 2002.

Naturally, the stakes of several Week 18 matchups couldn't be higher. For some teams, this week represents the springboard that will catapult them over the hump. For others, it will be a down-trending slide into elimination.

Here's how the NFL's playoff picture currently shakes out and how Week 18 competition could affect it.

NFC

Who's in:

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

As many predicted, the road to the Lombardi Trophy will travel through Lambeau Field.

It's difficult to argue that any team is hotter than Green Bay right now. Winners of five straight after thumping Minnesota in a 37-10 Sunday night affair, the Packers have clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, granting them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

Los Angeles' late-game victory over the Ravens on Sunday couldn't have been bigger. The leaders of the NFC West, the Rams have a guaranteed playoff berth and hold an advantage over Tampa Bay (also 12-4) due to a head-to-head win earlier in the season. L.A. will clinch the NFC West title with a win or tie against San Francisco or a Cardinals loss/tie against the Seahawks.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

T.B. has already clinched the NFC South but looked unsteady in a comeback win over the New York Jets. Tampa Bay will also need to quickly regroup after Antonio Brown's dramatic exit.

Nick Wright reacts to Arians' announcing AB will be released by Bucs Nick Wright believes AB "cost the Bucs any realistic chance of returning to the Super Bowl."

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

The ‘Boys clinched the NFC East a couple of weeks ago but lost out on their opportunity for a first-round bye after the Packers' victory over Baltimore. In its loss to Arizona on Sunday, Dallas appeared to be a ghost of the group that pounded Washington in Week 16.

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

Arizona took care of business in the aforementioned Dallas victory and now will have to wait to see how its NFC West competitors fare. The Cardinals can clinch the divisional title with a win over Seattle, plus a Rams loss to the 49ers.

'This win was sensational!' Kyler Murray speaks with Tom Rinaldi after improving his record to 8-0 in AT&T Stadium after the Arizona Cardinals' 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

6. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

Trey Lance looked good Sunday, and San Francisco is hoping he can continue his hot play this week. The Niners can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against L.A., or a Saints loss/tie against the Falcons. The Niners also hold a head-to-head advantage over Philadelphia.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

The Philly faithful will get a chance to cheer their team on after a massive turnaround led by Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have won seven straight, and they clinched a playoff berth after their latest victory, a 20-16 win over Washington.

Who's in the hunt:

8. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

The Saints can claw their way into the postseason with a win over Atlanta, plus a 49ers loss to L.A.

Who's out: Minnesota Vikings (7-9), Atlanta Falcons (7-9), Washington Football Team (6-10), Chicago Bears (6-10), Seattle Seahawks (6-10), Carolina Panthers (5-11), New York Giants (4-12), Detroit Lions (2-13-1)

AFC

Who's in:

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

The AFC South is once again ruled by Tennessee. But this squad has its sights set on more. It can clinch the AFC's top seed with a win or tie vs. Houston, plus a Chiefs loss/tie against the Broncos. Tennessee can also do so if both the Chiefs and Bengals lose, plus the Patriots lose/tie vs. Miami, or with a Chiefs loss coupled with a Bengals loss/tie and a Bills win against the Jets. The Titans also hold a tiebreaker advantage due to their early-season victory over the Chiefs.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

At 11-5, K.C. is in the same boat as Tennessee. It clinched the AFC West but aims to take over the conference's No. 1 seed. It needs a win over Denver, plus a Titans loss, or in the case of a tie vs. Denver, it needs Tennessee to lose outright.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

The AFC North champs can clinch the No. 1 seed, plus a home-field advantage with a win over Cleveland and a Chiefs loss to the Broncos, plus a Titans' loss to the Texans and a Patriots loss/tie against the Dolphins. Cincy can also grab the top seed with a win, plus a Chiefs and Titans loss and a Bills win over the Jets.

4. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

The Bills currently lead the AFC East and could clinch the division by beating the Jets, or if New England loses to the Dolphins, or if both squads tie. Buffalo can clinch the AFC's No. 2 seed with a win Sunday, plus a Chiefs loss and a Bengals loss/tie.

5. New England Patriots (10-6)

New England has already clinched a playoff spot and can clinch home-field advantage with a No. 1 seed by beating Miami, along with a Buffalo loss/tie, a Chiefs loss and a Titans loss. The team wins the AFC East if it wins/ties on Sunday and Buffalo loses.

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Jonathan Taylor and Indy can clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Jaguars or a Charger' loss to the Raiders, plus a Steelers-Ravens tie. Indy can also clinch with a Chargers loss, plus a Patriots loss to the Dolphins and a Steelers loss to the Ravens.

If Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland on Monday, Indianapolis can clinch if both the Chargers and Bengals lose in Week 18. If Pittsburgh loses or ties Cleveland, the Colts clinch a playoff berth with losses by the Chargers and Patriots or a Chargers loss plus a Ravens loss.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

The road to the playoffs is simple for L.A.: Beat (or tie) the Raiders. The Bolts currently have a head-to-head advantage over Las Vegas.

Who's in the hunt:

8. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

The Raiders will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Chargers or if the Colts lose to the Jaguars and Pittsburgh drops one of its final two affairs.

11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Despite being below Pittsburgh (No. 9) and Miami (No. 10) in the standings, Baltimore is safe from elimination in Week 17. It needs a win over Pittsburgh, as well as losses from the Chargers, Colts, Dolphins and Cleveland.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

The Steelers need to win both of their final two games. Also, they need the Colts to lose and Raiders-Chargers to avoid a tie to be safe in the playoff race.

Who's out: Miami Dolphins (8-8), Cleveland Browns (7-8), Denver Broncos (7-9), New York Jets (4-12), Houston Texans (4-12), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

Current playoff matchups:

BYES: Packers and Titans

AFC:

(7) Chargers at (2) Chiefs (series split 1-1 this season; each team won on the road)

(6) Colts at (3) Bengals (have not played each other this season)

(5) Patriots at (4) Bills (series split 1-1 this season; each team won on the road)

NFC:

(7) Eagles at (2) Rams (have not played each other this season)

(6) 49ers at (3) Buccaneers (have not played each other this season)

(5) Cardinals at (4) Cowboys (Cardinals won at Dallas in Week 17)

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.