Published Sep. 27, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET

In the world of the NFL, the spotlight often shines on the players and coaches, but behind the scenes, a different group wields significant influence: the team owners. These individuals not only control the franchises but also play a pivotal role in shaping the league's direction and culture. Keep reading for a complete list of NFL team owners!

NFL Owners:

Who is the longest-tenured owner in the NFL?

Virginia Halas McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears, is the longest tenured owner in the NFL and the oldest owner in major U.S. professional sports at age 101. 

How many female NFL team owners are there?

There are 10 current female owners in the league:

  • Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears)
  • Sheila Ford Hamp (Detroit Lions)
  • Janice McNair (Houston Texans)
  • Gayle Benson (New Orleans Saints)
  • Jody Allen (Seattle Seahawks)
  • Amy Adams Strunk (Tennessee Titans)
  • Kim Pegula (Buffalo Bills)
  • Dee Haslam (Cleveland Browns)
  • Carol Davis (Las Vegas Raiders)
  • Denise DeBartolo York (San Francisco 49ers) 
