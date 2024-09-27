National Football League
National Football League
NFL Team Owners
Published Sep. 27, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET
In the world of the NFL, the spotlight often shines on the players and coaches, but behind the scenes, a different group wields significant influence: the team owners. These individuals not only control the franchises but also play a pivotal role in shaping the league's direction and culture. Keep reading for a complete list of NFL team owners!
NFL Owners:
- Arizona Cardinals: Michael Bidwill
- Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Blank
- Baltimore Ravens: Steve Bisciotti
- Buffalo Bills: Kim and Terry Pegula
- Carolina Panthers: David Tepper
- Chicago Bears: Virginia Halas McCaskey
- Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Brown
- Cleveland Browns: Dee and Jimmy Haslam
- Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones
- Denver Broncos: Rob Walton
- Detroit Lions: Sheila Ford Hamp
- Green Bay Packers: Green Bay Packers, Inc.
- Houston Texans: Janice McNair
- Indianapolis Colts: Jim Irsay
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Shahid Khan
- Kansas City Chiefs: Clark Hunt
- Las Vegas Raiders: Carol and Mark Davis
- Los Angeles Chargers: Dean Spanos
- Los Angeles Rams: Stan Kroenke
- Miami Dolphins: Stephen Ross
- Minnesota Vikings: Zygi Wilf
- New England Patriots: Robert Kraft
- New Orleans Saints: Gayle Benson
- New York Giants: John Mara and Steve Tisch
- New York Jets: Christopher and Woody Johnson
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jeffrey Lurie
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Art Rooney II
- San Francisco 49ers: Denise Debartolo York and John York
- Seattle Seahawks: Jody Allen
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Glazer Family
- Tennessee Titans: Amy Adams Strunk
- Washington Commanders: Josh Harris
Who is the longest-tenured owner in the NFL?
Virginia Halas McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears, is the longest tenured owner in the NFL and the oldest owner in major U.S. professional sports at age 101.
How many female NFL team owners are there?
There are 10 current female owners in the league:
- Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears)
- Sheila Ford Hamp (Detroit Lions)
- Janice McNair (Houston Texans)
- Gayle Benson (New Orleans Saints)
- Jody Allen (Seattle Seahawks)
- Amy Adams Strunk (Tennessee Titans)
- Kim Pegula (Buffalo Bills)
- Dee Haslam (Cleveland Browns)
- Carol Davis (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Denise DeBartolo York (San Francisco 49ers)
