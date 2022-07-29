National Football League NFL odds: Which quarterback will lead the NFL in interceptions? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Looking for something different to bet on in the NFL?

Well, FOX Bet is letting you pick the quarterback who will lead the league in, well, picks for this upcoming season.

Here's everything you need to know about betting on which quarterback will lead the league in interceptions, with odds via FOX Bet. For more pro football content, check out the NFL page at FOX Sports.

Quick quiz: Who were the co-leaders for most interceptions thrown last season?

Hint: One won the NFL's ultimate prize last season.

Matthew Stafford of the Super Bowl champion Rams and then-rookie Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars each threw 17 interceptions last season.

ODDS A QB THROWS MOST INTERCEPTIONS (at FOX Bet) *

Zach Wilson, Jets: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Davis Mills, Texans: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Justin Fields, Bears: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Baker Mayfield, Panthers: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Daniel Jones, Giants: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jameis Winston, Saints: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Matthew Stafford, Rams: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Mac Jones, Patriots: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Trey Lance, 49ers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ryan Tannehill, Titans +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Derek Carr, Raiders: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Jared Goff, Lions: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Joe Burrow, Bengals: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Carson Wentz, Commanders: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Mitch Trubisky, Steelers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kyler Murray, Cardinals: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Justin Herbert, Chargers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Geno Smith, Seahawks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Marcus Mariota, Falcons: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tom Brady, Buccaneers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kenny Pickett, Steelers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Matt Ryan, Colts: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Russell Wilson, Broncos: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Aaron Rodgers, Packers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

* = odds as of 7/27/2022

On the flip side, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers had the fewest interceptions among QBs with at least 300 attempts (four), with then-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson second (six).

Guess who has the longest odds among projected starting QBs at FOX Bet? Yep, Rodgers and Wilson.

Russell Wilson shows up to Broncos training camp in own jersey | THE HERD Russell Wilson got football fans' attentions when he wore his own jersey to Denver Broncos training camp. Colin Cowherd reacts to Wilson's fashion decision.

FOX Bet trader Daniel Montanari said a QB to consider betting on is Trey Lance of the 49ers as Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to find employment elsewhere. Lance's odds have shrunk from +4100 to +2500.

"Now, with Jimmy Garoppolo soon to be a former Niner, it leaves it open for Lance to play the full season as the starting QB," Montanari said. "In this situation, +2500 still represents some value."

Montanari said the circumstances are also right for Chicago's Justin Fields to be a smart betting play.

"The Bears will want to see a full season from Fields to determine if he’s the QB of the future, and with what seems a below par wide receiver core, there should be more interceptions up for grabs for opposing DBs," Montanari said. "Also, in Fields’ 11 games in 2021, Fields was throwing an interception on 3.8% of his pass attempts. This was a full 1% higher than both Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford, who not only led the league in INTs with 17 each but were second-highest in the interception percentage per pass attempt."

PICK: Justin Fields (+900 at FOX Bet; bet $10 to win $100 total) to lead NFL in interceptions

LONG-SHOT PICK: Trey Lance (+2500 at FOX Bet; bet $10 to win $260 total) to lead NFL in interceptions

