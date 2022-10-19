National Football League
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick

41 mins ago

Will the Atlanta Falcons be able to continue their streak of paying off for bettors this season when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?

The Falcons are the lone NFL team to be 6-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. If Atlanta covers against Cincinnati, the Falcons will become the fifth team since 1978 to start 7-0 ATS (2021 Cowboys, 2018 Chiefs, 2008 Titans and 2007 Patriots).

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Falcons and Bengals — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Falcons at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Falcons +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The two best stats heading into this game are that the Falcons are the only undefeated team against the spread (6-0), and the Bengals defense is the only one in the NFL not to allow a TD in the second half or OT this season. 

This will be a difficult road test for the Falcons, especially if they are without their top two cornerbacks, AJ Terrell and Casey Hayward, both of whom left the 49ers game with injuries. If they cannot go, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are in line for big games. That is if the Bengals defense can stop the run and get the ball to the offense. 

New Orleans rushed for 228 yards against the Bengals, and the Falcons ground game could do significant damage against a leaky Bengals unit that ranks 16th against the run. 

PICK: Bengals (-6 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 6 points

