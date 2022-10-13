National Football League NFL odds Week 6: Lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles resume their longtime NFL East Division rivalry on Sunday night, with first place on the line.

The Eagles, the lone undefeated team at 5-0, will play host to the Cowboys (4-1), who are on a four-game winning streak. Dallas leads the all-time series, which began in 1960, 72-54.

And for you fantasy football players, this is the first week of byes so adjust your rosters accordingly.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 6 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with a bye: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Commanders at Bears (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bears -1 (Bears favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Bears -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Commanders -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

49ers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Falcons +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Browns -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Patriots +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets at Packers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Packers -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Jets +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Colts -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Jaguars +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Dolphins +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals at Saints (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens at Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers at Steelers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Steelers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -10.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Rams -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Panthers +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Seahawks +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bills at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Bills -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Chiefs +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys at Eagles (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -6 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Cowboys +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Broncos at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Broncos +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

