NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Seahawks-49ers, pick

A NFC West rivalry is on the plate in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The Seattle Seahawks head to the Bay to matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, at Levi's Stadium.

The Seahawks are coming off of a gritty Monday night game in which they defeated former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson with his new squad, the Denver Broncos. After this resounding win, a matchup with the familiar 49ers will be a good test for the heights this team can achieve.

San Francisco lost an ugly game against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, but most disheartening was the play of Trey Lance, who completed 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards and an interception. With Jimmy Garoppolo sitting on the bench after leading the team to the NFC Championship game last season, how long of a leash will Lance be given? This contest will be crucial for this teams future.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: San Francisco -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: San Francisco -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Underdog +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Both teams found themselves in "Under" games Sunday, but let’s dive a little deeper inside the details of what really happened.

San Francisco basically played in a swimming pool at Chicago with monsoon conditions at Soldier Field and Seattle stuffed Denver multiple times at the goal line on Monday Night Football to negate any scoring flow.

Seattle’s offense is better than the market thinks, and I expect offensive regression, the right way, from Trey Lance. A mostly sunny forecast and temperatures around 70 degrees help the cause.

PICK: Over 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

