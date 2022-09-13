National Football League
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Panthers-Giants, pick
10 hours ago

The NFC East meets the NFC South in a scintillating Week 2 NFL matchup. 

The Carolina Panthers head north to face the New York Giants on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, at MetLife Stadium.

Baker Mayfield & Co. are looking for their first win of the season after a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. On the positive side, Mayfield led the team back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter before the last-second loss. They are motivated to get a W on the board in this one. 

Behind the legs of a healthy Saquon Barkley — who ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries — the Giants overcame a late seven-point deficit to win 21-20 after going for a two-point conversion rather than play for overtime. They look to keep the smash-mouth style going into Week 2.  

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Panthers-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Giants -2.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Giants -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Panthers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Don’t look now, but the sea is parting for the G-Men.

New York’s next three games – Carolina, Dallas and Chicago all at home – are winnable, and it’s very clear that new head coach Brian Daboll will be a difference maker in the Big Apple.

The Panthers are 10-24 under Matt Rhule, and they continuously find ways to lose games late. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was nothing special against Cleveland last week and if Carolina can’t establish the run with Christian McCaffrey (33 yards on 10 attempts), forget about it.  

This line is climbing towards 3, so I’m happy to lay the chalk now.

PICK: Giants (-2.5, +100 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5

