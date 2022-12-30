National Football League
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Chargers-Rams
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Chargers-Rams

just in

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) are heading to the playoffs while the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) are out of playoff contention after winning it all last season.

The Rams lead the all-time NFL series 7-5 between neighboring teams who share SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers started in Los Angeles in 1960 before calling San Diego home from 1961-2016 before moving north in 2017. The Rams called Los Angeles home from 1946-94 before moving to St Louis. The Rams returned to L.A. in 2016. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Is Justin Herbert an elite QB after leading Chargers to the playoffs?

Is Justin Herbert an elite QB after leading Chargers to the playoffs?
Nick Wright, Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes discuss Justin Herbert's status as an elite NFL QB.

RELATED: Can Chargers make deep playoff run?

Rams at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Rams +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

  • The Rams only road win against the Chargers came in 1975
  • The Rams are 4-1 when allowing less than 20 points this season, 1-9 in all other games
  • The Rams are 2-1 when Baker Mayfield plays for them this season, 3-9 with all other quarterbacks
  • The Chargers are 6-0 when holding teams below 20 points this season, 3-6 in other games
  • Austin Ekeler of the Chargers leads all running backs with 99 receptions, 23 more than the next RB and fourth-most in the NFL this season
  • The Chargers have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) four times in their past five games

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Dolphins-Patriots
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Dolphins-Patriots

1 hour ago
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
National Football League

Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4

2 hours ago
Kliff Kingsbury deserves one more shot as head coach of Cardinals
National Football League

Kliff Kingsbury deserves one more shot as head coach of Cardinals

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cardinals-Falcons
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cardinals-Falcons

2 hours ago
Panthers-Buccaneers 'essentially a playoff game' with NFC South title on the line
National Football League

Panthers-Buccaneers 'essentially a playoff game' with NFC South title on the line

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes