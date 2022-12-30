National Football League NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Chargers-Rams just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) are heading to the playoffs while the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) are out of playoff contention after winning it all last season.

The Rams lead the all-time NFL series 7-5 between neighboring teams who share SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers started in Los Angeles in 1960 before calling San Diego home from 1961-2016 before moving north in 2017. The Rams called Los Angeles home from 1946-94 before moving to St Louis. The Rams returned to L.A. in 2016.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Rams at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Rams +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Rams only road win against the Chargers came in 1975

The Rams are 4-1 when allowing less than 20 points this season, 1-9 in all other games

The Rams are 2-1 when Baker Mayfield plays for them this season, 3-9 with all other quarterbacks

The Chargers are 6-0 when holding teams below 20 points this season, 3-6 in other games

Austin Ekeler of the Chargers leads all running backs with 99 receptions, 23 more than the next RB and fourth-most in the NFL this season

The Chargers have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) four times in their past five games



