NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Broncos-Chiefs

1 hour ago

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Denver Broncos and interim head coach Jerry Rosburg after Nathaniel Hackett was fired Monday with a 4-11 record in his first season as an NFL head coach.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between AFC West Division rivals 70-55, winning the past 14 meetings. Prior to that, the Broncos won seven in a row over Kansas City.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Chiefs game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Broncos at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Broncos +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

There will be no dead-cat bounce for the Broncos after the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. 

Hackett & Co. got embarrassed against the Rams on Sunday, looking lifeless in a 51-14 blowout loss. The team is broken. Russell Wilson is broken. The offensive line dislikes him. His receivers show open contempt for him on the field. The defense appears to have thrown in the towel, which is not surprising because they’ve attempted to carry this team for months. A new voice in the room is not going to change much this weekend. 

The Broncos players are ready for 2023 to begin.

The Chiefs are normally awful at covering large points spreads under Andy Reid. They seem to care less about these games on offense, not being as creative or pushing the ball down the field as often. And the defense — well, the defense allows opponents to rack up points and sometimes, very quickly. However, the Chiefs have scored two double-digit point spreads in the last month, both at home. They covered the Rams and Seahawks games. And there are a couple of reasons Kansas City will cover this game.

The Chiefs were up 27-0 against the Broncos in their first meeting just a few Sundays ago. The Broncos scored 21 straight points to scare the Chiefs but then, didn’t get closer than that. Mahomes & Co. will remember that first matchup against Denver, so they won't take their foot off the gas this Sunday.

Also, the Broncos have given up on the season. I’ve been in their shoes. The players are just looking to escape without getting hurt, and the result of this game is meaningless to them. That's another reason the Chiefs will win big. 

I’ll take KC to cover this spread.

PICK: Chiefs (-12.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12.5 points

