National Football League NFL odds Week 17: Opening lines for every game

Some NFL teams are looking to wrap up a postseason berth as we head into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 17 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -14 (Bills favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Bills -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Falcons +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bears -6 (Bears favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Bears -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Giants +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 4/5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bengals +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Titans -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Colts -7.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Colts -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Raiders +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -15.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -1100 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Jaguars +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -7 (Saints favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Panthers +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -13 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Jets +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Eagles -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); WFT +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6 (Chargers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Broncos +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -15 (49ers favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -1100 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Texans +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cardinals +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -7.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Lions +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3 (Rams favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Rams -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Ravens +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Packers -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Packers -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Vikings +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 485 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Browns -2.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Steelers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

