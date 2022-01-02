National Football League NFL odds Week 18: Opening lines for every game 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL wraps up the regular season with all interdivisional contests Sunday, with some outcomes affecting who makes the postseason and who begins the offseason.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 18 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game, plus picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Saints -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Falcons +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -17 (Bills favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -1600 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Jets +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Browns -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Bengals +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -11 (Packers favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Lions +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -6 (Vikings favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Bears +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: WFT -4 (WFT favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: WFT -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Giants +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Eagles +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -16.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Panthers +1000 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -9.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Colts -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Jaguars +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Steelers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -9.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Titans -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Texans +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Broncos +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Raiders +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Seahawks +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

