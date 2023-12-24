NFL odds Week 16: Cowboys bettors suffer bad beat on last-second field goal
Miami Dophins bettors cashed in against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, thanks to kicker Jason Sanders.
Cowboys bettors ripped up their tickets Sunday as Sanders' five field goals — including the game-winner as time expired — gave the Dolphins a thrilling 22-20 win over Dallas in Florida on FOX.
Sanders' final kick helped Miami cover by the slimmest of margins as a 1.5-point favorite. The Dolphins were -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total) on the moneyline.
[Related: Why Dolphins' win was a breakthrough game]
It was a bad beat for Cowboys backers, as Dallas fell to 3-5 on the road (7-0 at home). BetMGM's John Ewing tweeted that 65% of the bets and 64% of the money were on Dallas.
Let's dive into how Cowboys bettors saw their hopes of cashing in evaporate in the final minutes.
Trailing 19-13, Dak Prescott & Co. drove 69 yards in 17 plays, eating up 7:39 to take a 20-19 lead. Brandin Cooks' 8-yard touchdown catch and former USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey's extra point put Dallas on top with 3:27 to go.
Miami and Tua Tagovailoa took over at its 25 and was aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty on Dallas' Damone Clark, moving the ball to the Dolphins' 46-yard line.
Miami converted twice on third down to march to the Dallas' 11-yard line. Sanders kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play as Miami bettors rejoiced.
Dallas backers failed to cover with 1.5 points as well as on the moneyline (+104, bet $10 to win $20.40 total).
Did you have a wager on the Cowboys-Dolphins game?
