National Football League NFL odds Week 16: Cowboys bettors suffer bad beat on last-second field goal Published Dec. 24, 2023 8:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami Dophins bettors cashed in against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, thanks to kicker Jason Sanders.

Cowboys bettors ripped up their tickets Sunday as Sanders' five field goals — including the game-winner as time expired — gave the Dolphins a thrilling 22-20 win over Dallas in Florida on FOX.

Sanders' final kick helped Miami cover by the slimmest of margins as a 1.5-point favorite. The Dolphins were -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total) on the moneyline.

[Related: Why Dolphins' win was a breakthrough game]

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a bad beat for Cowboys backers, as Dallas fell to 3-5 on the road (7-0 at home). BetMGM's John Ewing tweeted that 65% of the bets and 64% of the money were on Dallas.

Let's dive into how Cowboys bettors saw their hopes of cashing in evaporate in the final minutes.

Trailing 19-13, Dak Prescott & Co. drove 69 yards in 17 plays, eating up 7:39 to take a 20-19 lead. Brandin Cooks' 8-yard touchdown catch and former USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey's extra point put Dallas on top with 3:27 to go.

Miami and Tua Tagovailoa took over at its 25 and was aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty on Dallas' Damone Clark, moving the ball to the Dolphins' 46-yard line.

Miami converted twice on third down to march to the Dallas' 11-yard line. Sanders kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play as Miami bettors rejoiced.

Dallas backers failed to cover with 1.5 points as well as on the moneyline (+104, bet $10 to win $20.40 total).

Did you have a wager on the Cowboys-Dolphins game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share